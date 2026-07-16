Community Education Alliance Launches Third Annual Kids Camp to Prevent Summer Learning Loss and Inspire the Next Generation of Leaders Fort Lauderdale Florida

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By Brithney Johnson

While summer often brings concerns about learning loss, the Community Education Alliance (CEA) is helping students move in the opposite direction. Now in its third year, the CEA Kids Camp is providing nearly 50 elementary and middle school students with a dynamic seven-week summer experience designed to prevent the “summer slide” through high-quality academic instruction, cultural enrichment, mentorship, and meaningful family engagement.

Serving students entering first through sixth grade, CEA Kids Camp bridges the gap between school years through literacy, mathematics, STEM, mentorship, project-based learning, and social-emotional development. Certified Broward County Public Schools teachers provide daily instruction, ensuring students remain academically engaged and prepared to return to school with confidence. Research consistently demonstrates that high-quality summer learning programs reduce learning loss, strengthen academic achievement, and improve long-term student outcomes.

“Our vision extends far beyond summer childcare,” said Brithney Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Education Alliance. “We are intentionally creating experiences that expand students’ horizons, strengthen academic confidence, develop leadership, and provide opportunities many families may not otherwise have access to. Every child deserves a summer that inspires possibility.”

Now in its third year, the program has experienced record demand, serving nearly 50 students, a 25% increase from the previous summer, and implementing its first-ever waiting list. More than 20 students received scholarships through the generosity of donors and community partners, ensuring financial barriers never prevent access to quality enrichment.

Campers have already participated in the Meet the Author Series, career exploration, etiquette and professional development workshops, cooking and nutrition classes, and project-based learning activities during themed weeks centered on career pathways and future readiness. Throughout the summer, students will also enjoy educational field trips, violin instruction through Teeny Violini, swimming and water safety lessons through Swim Central at the L.A. Lee YMCA, literacy enrichment, STEM exploration, and family engagement nights. Returning students also serve as mentors and role models for younger campers, reinforcing CEA’s commitment to leadership development.

The CEA Kids Camp is made possible through the generosity and collaboration of numerous community partners, including the Community Foundation of Broward, whose investment supports innovative programming and academic enrichment; New Mount Olive Baptist Church, whose nonprofit educational arm is the Community Education Alliance (CEA). Through the generosity of its members, the church provides camp scholarships for families in need and supports the program through volunteers and financial contributions; MODCO (Mount Olive Development Corporation), which advances community-based youth initiatives; the South Florida Hunger Coalition, providing nutritious meals throughout the summer; the Kiwanis Club of Fort Lauderdale; the Fort Lauderdale Civic Design Team; HandsOn South Florida; and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, whose partnership with the American Red Cross through the JJ Swims Initiative provides campers with essential swimming gear, ensuring every child can safely participate in swimming and water safety instruction.

The CEA also believes family engagement is critical to student success. Parent workshops held throughout the summer equip families with academic resources, assessment data, and strategies to support learning beyond the classroom. At the conclusion of camp, every student receives a backpack, school supplies, and school uniforms to begin the new school year prepared for success.

The Community Education Alliance remains committed to empowering children through literacy, mentorship, and culture, proving that meaningful community partnerships can transform educational outcomes one child, one family, and one summer at a time.

For more information about the Community Education Alliance or to support future programming, visit our website or contact: Brithney JohnsonChief Executive Officer & DirectorCommunity Education Alliance Email: brithneym.johnson@gmail.com