Congratulations Circle of 100 member Roderick Vereen

Roderick (“Rod”) D. Vereen is the Chair of the Law Office of Rod Vereen & Associates. He specializes in State and Feral criminal law and has been a strong advocate for minority law students and the community.

Rod graduated with a degree in Criminology from Florida State University. He attended The Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where hwe served on the Law Review and Moot Court Board and was inductes into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

He is a Past President of the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association, which is an ally of the KMMF, and active in many community and national organizations. Rod is nationally recognized as a lega correspondent. During his career, he respresented several high profile clients, including Stanley Phanor, one of the Liberty City Seven, Rachel Jeantel, the start winners in the Travon Martin case and Sal Magluta from Cocaine Cowboys.

We welcome Rod’s generous support.