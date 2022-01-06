Congratulations! Terry Ann Williams Edden!!

By Dr. R. Osgood Mother, Linda Wade

According to her, she is a civil rights leader named by the world and have been a very faithful supporter of Black Lives Matters movement. However, this proclamation is questionable to me and others. Webster dictionary defines “slander” as one word “defame” (meaning to harm or destroy the good name or reputation of)

Terry Ann Williams Edden has been very very good in doing so as she let the voters know why she qualifies as the best person for the State Senate for district 33. In matters of morality, a trustworthy person doesn’t feel the need to dim the light of others to make their light shine. The way this campaign is going now, one can only imagine what it would be like if she won. We all need to look in the mirror and stop walking around in the devil’s shoes.

While attending a campaign event last month, at a park in Pompano, I would like to especially say “thank you!” to Terry Ann Williams Edden and all of her supporters. There were some things stated about Dr. Rosalind Osgood that were meant for her bad, but it was really a blessing for others. Old and young, parents, grandparents, loved ones and others. It was encouragement not to give up on what seems possible for God. Furthermore, I would like to let them know that over 20 years ago, Rosalind Osgood died in what was then known as Broward General Hospital. God allowed me to see this with my own eyes. Because he always has a way to help His people. Rosalind Osgood lives today and continuously serves the people. It is her purpose in life to serve others. Let us all move pass the dumb stuff and vote for those who will fight for us!