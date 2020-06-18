CONGRATULATIONS TO JAKARI J GRIFFIN

By Alexander Speid, Westside Gazette

In the midst of protests and other happenings in our country, sometimes it is good to take a moment away from it all to focus on the success of our Black youths. Black excellence can strive in many ways. Even during the pandemic, Mr. Jakari J. Griffin has succeeded in not only graduating Fort Lauderdale High School, but has also made a difference in one person’s life, pulling him off the edge of suicide.

Jakari J. Griffin was born here in Fort. Lauderdale, receiving his education in the Broward County School System. He attended Virginia S. Young Elementary and Parkway Middle School. During the latter, he was a part of many Blackled community/school organizations leading towards his high school years in Fort Lauderdale High. These organizations include:

100 Black Men

*Men of Tomorrow

*Ft. Lauderdale Police Explorers

Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders

Army Future Soldiers Trainer

Community Church of God Media Ministry & Security team

JROTC

Emergency Medical Services Program

Little Ceaser’s Management Team

While attending Fort Lauderdale High School, Jakari began his Basic Training in Fort Benning, Georgia in Summer of 2019. This training was designed to give real-life experience to future soldiers in leadership and military tactical training. This would demand grueling drills of endurance, physical/emotional stamina, and many other components to shape cadets into leadership material.

Jakari had utilized his background in leadership and educational programs to push through the milestones of military training. Though difficult, Jakari was motivated by his passion to serve and assist where ever he was needed. He had built a brotherhood with the rest of the soldiers through the intense training that brought them all together. It was in this program where Jakari would make a name for himself amongst his fellow brothers in saving a fellow soldier’s life.

This soldier in question had become far too overwhelmed by the strenuous life of military life, and had begun to break under the pressure. He had finally reached a point at which he had almost thrown his life away in an attempted suicide. However, Jakari, through the EMS training in his junior year and his involvement in the Ft. Lauderdale Police Explorers program, was able to intervine and save the young man’s life at the last moment. If not for his efforts, the program would have lost a poor soul who still had a chance.

Brother Jakari was seen as a hero to the program and, at the end of his training, received the Army Achievement Medal for Heroism, Leadership, and Service. This was a momentous award given by the United States Army.

When he returned home to Fort Lauderdale High School, his leadership, commitment, and confidence among his peers carried him well towards his senior graduation. He was bestowed with the 2020 JROTC Cadet of the Year award for his outstanding prowess to rise to any occasion as a full-fledged leader.

As a fellow graduate of Fort Lauderdale High School, myself (class of 2013), and fellow recipient of the 100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale, I want to congratulate Jakari J. Griffin for his dedication and his perseverance to strive towards excellence. In such times of struggle for a young Black Man, it is important to have young African-Americans step forward towards greatness. Your mother, the Westside Gazette, and myself are all behind you, as you move on towards a bright future.

“Strong and True, White and Blue.”