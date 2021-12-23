Connecting Two Generations: Village Wisdom for Our Youth Teaches to Inform Younger Generations and Celebrates African American Men

This Book Forges a Connection between Children and Their Elders through Chapters on Financial Health, Common Sense, Relationships, and More

Author Dr. Edmund H. Moore establishes a connection between the youngest generation and their elders in his latest book Village Wisdom for Our Youth through discussion of essential life skills, dissection of common problems, and the celebration of African American men. Dr. Moore discusses seven topics throughout his book: Relationships, Common Sense, Career Guidance, Financial Health, Faith in God, Community and Civic Engagement, and Personal Development.

Village Wisdom for Our Youth was written for children above age 12 to young adults to age 30, although readers of any age will enjoy it. African American men and women throughout the greater Dayton, Ohio area contributed to his book, giving young readers a unique perspective, and encouraging them to connect with more mature members of their community.

Beyond the value that this book brings the community, its proceeds will go towards achieving social and economic equality for African Americans in the greater Dayton area. All money made by the book will be directly donated to Parity Inc., a nonprofit fighting for diversity, social and economic equity at which Dr. Moore serves on the board. The book actually coincided with a recent virtual version of Parity Inc.’s Top 10 African American Male Awards that recognized the honorees and raised funds to support Parity Inc.’s mission.

This fun and informational book will not only create a connection between two to three distinctly unique generations, but it will allow for a local nonprofit to continue to better its community. It will be available on all major platforms: Amazon, Kindle, and Barnes and Noble.