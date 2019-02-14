Conservation Is Not a Game! Or Is It?

By Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner District 5

In South Florida, climate change and sustainability are serious issues in need of serious answers. But that doesn’t mean Broward residents can’t have fun while being part of the solution. On February 1, the Broward Water Partnership launched Play ConservationPays, an online game awarding cash and prizes. Players can go on quests to make discoveries about conservation, climate change and sustainability and answer quizzes. Players will earn points toward the final Grand Prize of $5000 in cash for first place, $1000 each for two second place winners and $500 for each of three third place winners. Cash prizes are sponsored by engineering and consulting firm Tetra Tech and hundreds of other prizes are provided by our partners and local businesses.

ConservationPays is a way to engage Broward residents, both those that are already saving resources and those that need to get started. As residents play, they’ll learn new ways to save and how sustainability and conservation are part of the plan to preserve our unique South Florida environment and lifestyle. Over the last seven years, Broward residents, businesses and nonprofits have saved over two billion gallons of water! That sounds like a lot, but the impact is even greater when you consider all the energy it takes to treat and pump all that water to the treatment plant and then to the water users.

The Broward Water Partnership, made up of the County government and 17 municipalities, still offers up to $100 rebates to qualified residents, businesses and nonprofits for low-flow WaterSense® toilets. In seven years, we’ve issued 14,000 rebates. If you haven’t done it yet, visit the website to see if you, your business or your nonprofit qualify.

There are so many big challenges and we are proud that Broward County is leading the United States in creating a resilient community to manage the challenges of climate change. Even though the challenges are big, each of us can make a difference. And, together we make a big difference. Conservation is an important, positive step toward creating a sustainable community. Plus, saving water and energy, saves you money!

So, let the games begin and let the rebates continue as we work together to ensure that our community is resilient and sustainable for years to come. Visit ConservationPays.com for all the details or call (800) 270-9794. And, here’s a code word to get you started: WESTSIDEWINS19. Good luck.