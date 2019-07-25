CORAL SEA

CORAL SEA — Yeoman 3rd Class Dawnmarie Laing, left, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, sings in the choir group during a Protestant Worship Service aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Wasp Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is currently participating in Talisman Sabre 2019 off the coast of Northern Australia. A bilateral, biennial event Talisman Sabre is designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability through realistic, relevant training necessary to maintain regional security, peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez)

 

