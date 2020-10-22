Coronavirus October 19, 2020

USA

8.1 million cases, 219,676 deaths

Florida

755,020 cases, 47,053 total hospitalizations, 15,967 deaths

Broward

80,396 cases, 6,039 total hospitalizations, 1,510 deaths

There were 20,529 new coronavirus cases in Florida last week.

There was an average of 2,900 daily new cases over the last week.

The “Second Wave” of Coronavirus Approaches

We have been hearing warnings of the second wave of coronavirus, since the first wave in April of this year. This viral wave is like a wave at the beach. A rise in the level of water, a peak and then a decline in the height of the water. Similarly, we are expected to see a dramatic rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, a cresting as the infections peak, and a decline in new infections after a few weeks or months. The second wave was expected to begin in the fall and accordingly, we are beginning to see a dramatic rise in the number of new infections across the country.

What are the factors that contribute to a second wave of infections?

Colder, dryer weather across most of the country – It is reported that coronavirus is less stable in hot, humid weather such as found here in Florida and in a few other Sun Belt states. With the advent of fall and the start of colder, dryer weather, the virus finds conditions that are more conducive to survival in the air and on surfaces, and therefore more conducive to transmission between individuals.

More indoor activity as the temperature drops – as the weather becomes colder outside, it becomes more difficult to spend time outdoors and engage in outdoor activities. People then resort to spending more of their time indoors where the likelihood of viral transmission between individuals is much higher, particularly in poorly ventilated buildings.

The start of flu season – The arrival of flu season marks an increase in respiratory infections and the illnesses associated with these infections. Having the common cold or influenza (flu) increases the chance that a simultaneous infection with coronavirus may lead to serious illness. Scientists have reported that it is possible to become co-infected with flu and coronavirus. Taking a flu shot may help to reduce the chance of a serious flu/coronavirus super-infection.

Decrease in vitamin D – Decreased exposure to sunlight decreases the level of vitamin D in the body and consequently weakens the immune system. A lowered immune system reduces the body’s ability to fight off infections and so exposure to coronavirus or other respiratory viruses is more likely to lead to infection.

A second wave of coronavirus infection may be deadlier than the first, though it is too soon to tell. Even if a vaccine is available, it is unlikely that it will be available to the general population before the end of 2020. Our best defense is to continue to mitigate against infection: practice social distancing, wear a mask when out in public and practice good hand hygiene. Consult with a health care provider about getting a flu shot.

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; coronavirus.jhu.edu