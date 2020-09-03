Coronavirus Report: August 31, 2020

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

6 million cases, 183,047 deaths

Florida

621,586 cases, 38,410 total hospitalizations, 11,119 deaths

Broward

70,384 cases, 5,278 total hospitalizations, 1,183 deaths

There were 21,015 new coronavirus cases in Florida last week.

There was an average of 3,000 daily new cases over the last week.

Important to know

Florida outlook improves – The downward trend in daily new coronavirus cases continues. Hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19 have also decreased. The improved numbers have prompted Governor DeSantis to encourage people to start flying again. This should be taken with caution as we are still unsure of the risk of coronavirus transmission while flying.

Large numbers of students have tested positive for coronavirus – Testing data has shown that there is a high prevalence of coronavirus infection among students. Most children do not develop serious illness from COVID-19, but they can transmit the virus to others, some of whom may be vulnerable to serious infection. Parents should consider these risks as they make decisions regarding whether to send their children back to classrooms.

Continued vigilance is critical to reducing the risk of infection – Follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks when out in public. Remember to avoid the three Cs:

Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation

Avoid crowded places with many people nearby

Avoid close-contact settings – such as close-range conversations

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; coronavirus.jhu.edu; cdc.gov; www.mhlw.go.jp