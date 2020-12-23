Coronavirus Report: December 21, 2020

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

17.8 million cases, 317,684 deaths

Florida

1.2 million cases, 59,995 total hospitalizations, 20,568 deaths

Broward

125,890 cases, 7,217 total hospitalizations, 1,776 deaths

Stay safe during the holiday period

The United States is experiencing another dramatic upsurge in new COVID-19 infections and related deaths. On Wednesday, December 16, we recorded 3,611 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Two days later, on Friday December 18, we recorded 251,000 new infections in a single day. The daily average of new infections and deaths will rise as we go through the holiday periods and the winter season. Vaccines have arrived but mass inoculations will begin only after the spring of 2021. Moreover, the current vaccines are designed to prevent the onset of illness if someone becomes infected. They will not treat an already existing COVID-19 infection. Until vaccines are universally available, disease mitigation efforts are our best defense against infection and illness.

Hand hygiene is critical – Good hand hygiene decreases the chance that we will introduce viral particles into our mouths, noses, and eyes. Wash hands as often as possible, with soap and warm water, for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least a 70% alcohol content by volume.

Maintain at least six feet of distance from others – Maintaining social distance helps to reduce the chance of inhaling coronavirus particles from others who may be carrying the virus. Distancing also protects others from ourselves if we are unknowingly carrying a coronavirus infection.

Avoid crowded indoor locations – Crowded indoor locations such as bars and restaurants increase the possibility of viral transmission because there is little or no wind to disperse viral particles. In these locations, especially those that are poorly ventilated, viral particles become aerosolized and can form a suspended cloud that can easily spread to people in close proximity. Where possible, it is advisable to spend time outdoors and avoid large indoor gatherings.

Masks protect everyone – Wearing a mask protects others from ourselves. Moreover, the CDC has recently declared that masks also protect the wearer from others. Wear a mask to protect everyone and to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In normal times, we enjoy this holiday season by celebrating with family and friends. We are however, not in normal times. We are experiencing a deadly pandemic which has necessitated changes in the way we live and associate with each other. For the health and well-being of everyone we must continue to abide by disease control guidelines and avoid large gatherings and unnecessary travel. Our collective welfare depends on a safe approach to enjoying our time with loved ones, for this season and beyond.

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; coronavirus.jhu.edu; cdc.gov