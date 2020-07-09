Coronavirus Report: July 6, 2020

2.8 million cases, 129,946 deaths

Florida

200,111 cases, 15,895 hospitalizations, 3,731 deaths

Broward

20,900 cases, 2,273 hospitalizations, 412 deaths

Florida has added almost 60,000 new coronavirus cases in a week. South Florida is at the epicenter of this resurgence.

To slow the rapid spread of coronavirus in our community and to protect vulnerable individuals with underlying conditions, we must take measures to avoid propagating the virus. It is important to be aware of how the virus spreads and how to protect ourselves.

The virus is spread from person to person

*Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

*Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

*These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

*COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

The virus spreads easily between people

*The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading very easily and sustainably between people.

*Information from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic suggests that this virus is spreading more efficiently than influenza.

*In general, the more closely a person interacts with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The virus may be spread in other ways

*It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

*Aerosolized droplets can persist in the air for a long time, especially in poorly ventilated, crowded spaces. It is possible to inhale these droplets and become infected. The best defense against this is avoiding crowded spaces.

There is no vaccine to prevent Covid-19. Currently, the best defense against contracting the virus and illness is to protect yourself and others.

Wash hands often

*Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

*If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

*Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

*Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others

*Everyone should wear a face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

*Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.

*Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Clean and disinfect

*Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

*If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Monitor Your Health Daily

*Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

*Take your temperature if symptoms develop.

*Call your health care provider if symptoms develop.

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org-Cdc.gov