Coronavirus Report October 29, 2020

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

8.6 million cases, 225,215 deaths

Florida

778,636 cases, 48,207

total hospitalizations,

16,429 deaths

Broward

82,715 cases, 6,108 total

hospitalizations, 1,520 deaths

There were 23,616 new coronavirus cases in Florida last week.

There was an average of 3,400 daily new cases over the last week.

Coronavirus Cases Growing at An Alarming Rate Across the Nation

The number of new coronavirus infections have increased rapidly over the last month. Nationally, 85,085 new cases were recorded Friday. This was the highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic.

There is an average of 68,000 new coronavirus cases each day in the US.

The largest increases in new cases are recorded in Midwestern states (North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Wisconsin) and Mountain West States (Idaho, Montana, Wyoming).

Hospitalizations are increasing nationally.

How is Florida Affected by National Trends?

Florida is already a hotspot of coronavirus infections. The state has the nation’s third highest number of infections, behind Texas and California.

Florida has a large tourism industry as well as a large population of seasonal residents. As the weather becomes colder across the country, seasonal residents and tourists will descend upon the state. It is likely that we will experience an increase in coronavirus infections due to infections among inbound residents and tourists.

College students returning from other states may carry asymptomatic infections home to friends and family

Viral agents such as coronavirus are unaffected by interstate, national, or international borders, particularly because of the ease of travel. The surge in coronavirus infections across different states will inevitably exerts its effect here in Florida. Our best defense remains mitigation: practice social distancing, wear a mask when out in public and practice good hand hygiene.

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org and

coronavirus.jhu.edu