Coronavirus Report September 14, 2020

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

6.8 million cases, 199,513 deaths

Florida

683,754 cases, 42,453 total hospitalizations, 13,296 deaths

Broward

75,067 cases, 5,699 total hospitalizations, 1,320 deaths

There were 19,760 new coronavirus cases in Florida last week.

There was an average of 2,800 daily new cases over the last week.

Current Trends

There is a slight increase in the daily average of new COVID-19 infections since the previous week.

More than 5.1 million people have been tested.

Overall positivity rate is 13.5%

College campuses continue to see spikes in the number of new cases of coronavirus.

Broward County is moving into Phase 2 of its reopening plan. Bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment venues will begin opening up to larger gatherings. Continue to practice infection control:

Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation

Avoid crowded places with many people nearby

Avoid close-contact settings – such as close-range conversations

Wear a mask when out in public.