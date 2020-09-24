Coronavirus Report September 14, 2020
By Marsha Mullings, MPH
USA
6.8 million cases, 199,513 deaths
Florida
683,754 cases, 42,453 total hospitalizations, 13,296 deaths
Broward
75,067 cases, 5,699 total hospitalizations, 1,320 deaths
There were 19,760 new coronavirus cases in Florida last week.
There was an average of 2,800 daily new cases over the last week.
Current Trends
There is a slight increase in the daily average of new COVID-19 infections since the previous week.
More than 5.1 million people have been tested.
Overall positivity rate is 13.5%
College campuses continue to see spikes in the number of new cases of coronavirus.
Broward County is moving into Phase 2 of its reopening plan. Bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment venues will begin opening up to larger gatherings. Continue to practice infection control:
Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation
Avoid crowded places with many people nearby
Avoid close-contact settings – such as close-range conversations
Wear a mask when out in public.
For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; coronavirus.jhu.edu; cdc.gov; www.sun-sentinel.com
