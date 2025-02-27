Corporate America!

Advertisement

They’re nothing without us, folks! Don’t waste your money at places that don’t respect U$! As people of color, especially Black Americans, we collectively spend $2 trillion annually. However, corporate giants like Target and Walmart are reversing their DE&I policies. Therefore, I’m joining the Target boycott and inviting all Floridians to join me! for the month of February-28, I won’t be spending my money at these retailers.

President Trump took action within his first few weeks in office to eliminate federal DE&I programs, and many companies followed suit. Consequently, we will support minority-owned businesses and food products. I will continue to educate myself and become more selective and wise in my spending habits and engagement with the world around me.