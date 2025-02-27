Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Local News

    Corporate America!

    1 Min Read10 Views
    Advertisement

    They’re nothing without us, folks! Don’t waste your money at places that don’t respect U$!  As people of color, especially Black Americans, we collectively spend $2 trillion annually. However, corporate giants like Target and Walmart are reversing their DE&I policies. Therefore, I’m joining the Target boycott and inviting all Floridians to join me! for the month of February-28, I won’t be spending my money at these retailers.

    President Trump took action within his first few weeks in office to eliminate federal DE&I programs, and many companies followed suit. Consequently, we will support minority-owned businesses and food products. I will continue to educate myself and become more selective and wise in my spending habits and engagement with the world around me.

    Share.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Posts