Cultivating Excellence: Zeta Rho Omega Chapter Awards $33,600 in Scholarships to Broward County Youth

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FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — For more than seven decades, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Zeta Rho Omega Chapter, in partnership with the AKAdemic Foundation, has stood as a foundational pillar of leadership, advocacy, and community empowerment throughout Broward County. The chapter proudly marks over 71 years of continuous service to the community, carrying forward a revered tradition of academic stewardship that began in 1955.

Under the leadership of Chapter President Karlene Chung-Hogg, the Zeta Rho Omega Chapter, in partnership with the AKAdemic Foundation, is exceedingly proud to invest $33,600 into the dreams, talents, and futures of extraordinary young people who represent the very best of our community’s future. These funds are awarded to an exceptional group of scholars to alleviate the financial burdens of higher education, aiding the next generation of leaders to pursue their academic ambitions.

Honoring Distinction: 2026–2027 Special Award Recipients

In addition to general scholarship funds, the chapter presented several highly esteemed special legacy, memorial, and merit awards. These named scholarships recognized individual student achievement, exemplary leadership, and a commitment to civic responsibility:

● Betty Smith Award: Milan Walker

Mae Jenkins Award: Jae Holder

Margaret Roach Award: Jazmin Hill

Millicent Sworn Award: Laylah Walters

Willard Lamar Award: Richard Randolph

HBCU Award: Mackenzi Charles, Elayna Haynes

Barbara Sutton Williams Award: Jae Holder, Jariah Wright

W. George Allen Award: Aria Ladd, Tyler Dawkins

Vivian Cook Satterwhite Award: Aleya Castillo, Tyler Dawkins, Noah Duro Andre, Victoria Eason, Chayse Emery, Ariana Hylton, Jordan Hinson, Jordyn Lucas, Brooke Rock, Rain Samuel, Chelsea Starks, Jordan Young

A Legacy Built on Service

The enduring success of the chapter’s scholarship program relies heavily on the dedication of its members, community partners, and foundational donors. Through structured fundraising efforts and ongoing mentorship, Zeta Rho Omega Chapter ensures that its multi-generational impact remains a permanent fixture in South Florida.

Congratulations to all the 2026–2027 scholarship recipients as they embark on this exciting next chapter of their educational journeys!