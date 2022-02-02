Curtis Armstrong, Class of 1958 (deceased):

Athletic Contributions:

Track:

1955, 1956, 1957, 1958

Basketball:

1955, 1956, 1957, 1958

Football:

1954,1955, 1956, 1957

Curtis graduated from Mays High School in 1958. While attending high school Curtis was a 3 sport athlete, participating in Football, Basketball, and track. But most importantly Curtis was an Honor roll graduate who succeeded in school and athletics.

In football, Curtis was a four-year starter on the football team. He is considered one of the best centers ever to play for the MHS football program.

He was a two-way player who played at center on offense and at linebacker on defense.

As the team co-captain in his senior season, he helped lead the team to nine victories and one defeat and finished as Conference runner-up. A 7-6 loss to Carver was their only setback. The team outscored its opponents 313 to 37. As a key two-way starter he helped lead the Rams to back-to-back Indian River Conference Championships in 1955 and 1956. Curtis was noted for his toughness on the field and his undying enthusiasm. He was what many called a born leader. His play led the team to a 5-2-1 record in 1955 followed by an impressive 8-1 record in 1956.

Curtis first started Track and Field in high school as a 9th grader. He was a sprinter on the MHS track team for 4 years. He participated in a variety of events, but focused on the 100, 200 and Relay. He was a versatile runner who excelled in the individual races and also participated in the relay races when his coach needed him. He set school records in several events. In his senior year, Curtis won the 220-yard dash in 22.9 secs and helped the Rams set a meet record with a 1:33 880 relay win at the Dillard Relays. The team consisted of Curtis, Harvey Langston, David Clark and Frankie Glenn.

As a sophomore, Curtis led Mays to a dual meet victory over Carver of Delray Beach, 101 1/2 to 27 1/2, at Homestead. He was named Most Outstanding Performer of the meet after scoring 19 points. That season, in 1956, he won the 220-yard dash in 21.8 secs and ran leadoff leg on the winning 440-yard and 880-yard relays as Mays won the triangular meet with Dillard High of Fort Lauderdale and Attucks High of Dania. That same year, Curtis led his team to a second place finish in a triangular meet with Carver High and Northwestern of Miami. He was named Co-Most Outstanding Track Performer of the meet alongside Jimmy Stringer of Carver. Curtis won numerous conference and regional championships. He was part of several relay records. He also participated in the State Track Meet throughout his high school career.

Curtis played high school basketball for four years playing forward, mostly as a reserve. He was known as a tough competitor, a rugged defender, and an excellent rebounder. He played in almost every game in his four years. Off the basketball court and playing fields, Curtis was also a vice-president of the National Honor Society. After high school, he accepted a football scholarship to the Tennessee A&I State University (now known as Tennessee State University) where he lettered two years in football. He played center his freshman year and played fullback his sophomore through senior year. During that time TSU was Midwestern Conference Champions for 3 of his four years. In addition to all of his accomplishments on the playing fields, Curtis was vice president of the Student Council, president of the Junior Class, a member of the Junior AFROTC Cadet Officers, treasurer of the Arnold Air Society and was elected second vice basileus of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. His popularity on campus was capped off when the students elected Curtis the seventh “Mr. Esquire” in the history of Tennessee A&I State in 1960 (later known as “Mr. TSU”). This honor is equivalent to being crowned homecoming king. Jet magazine featured Curtis in their March 24, 1960 issue. After graduating from Tennessee State University of Nashville, he was accepted in the Army Officer Candidate School and graduated with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He was ranked second in his class. He attended the U.S. Army’s flight school at Fort Wolters, Texas, and trained as a UH-1 Huey pilot. He served his country on active duty (US Army) for 20 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. During his career, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel (LTC). He died in 2008.

Here’s the awards Armstrong has received:

Three Sport Athlete from 1954-1958 in Football, Basketball and Track.

1955 Member of the Conference Championship team

1955 Academic Quiz Team

1956 Vice President National Honor Society

1956 Member of the Conference Championship team

1956 Outstanding Performer of the Meet

1956 Co-Most Outstanding Track Performer

1957 Co-Captain of the football team senior year

1957 Member of the Conference Runner Up team

1958 Outstanding Performer of the Meet

1958 Full Scholarship to TSU where he played football for 4 years

1959 Member of the Midwestern Conference Championship Football Team

1959 Lettered in Football

1960 Tennessee A&I’s Mr. Esquire

1960 Member of the Midwestern Conference Championship Football Team

1960 Lettered in Football

1961 Member of the Midwestern Conference Championship Football Team

1961 Arnold Air Society Treasurer

1961 Junior AFROTC Cadet Officer First Lieutenant

1961 Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Second Vice Basileus

1961 Junior Class President

1962 Student Council Vice President

1962 Student Council Award

National Honor Society

Led team to 1955 and 1956 Conference Titles

Team Record in 1957; 9-1

Led football teams to record of 22-4-1