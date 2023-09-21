Dolphins Win Second Consecutive Road Game

By Sylvester “Nunnie” Robinson

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 24-17 for its second consecutive road victory. The Dolphins were led by quarterback quarterback Tua Togavailo, an outstanding receiving corps and the running ability of Raheem Mostert, who finished with a 121 rushing yards, and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries. The final score, a 42 yard run, gave Miami the impetus needed to close the game out, one the Dolphins actually dominated though the final score indicated otherwise. After an opening Jason Sanders field goal, the first half ended with Dolphins leading 17-3 after Mostert’s 8 yard scamper, followed by Tua hitting Tyreek Hill on a perfectly designed play in the red zone, their only connection leading to a touchdown.

It was obviously Belichick and the Patriots’ defensive game plan to take away the deep threat that the Dolphins have become noted for. The plan proved effective but opened up the running game for Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and De’Von Achane.

In the second half, the Patriots mounted an effective rushing game combined with QB Mac Jones’ passes to former Dolphins Devonte Parker and Mike Gesicki, closing the scoring gap to 17-10. After a Dolphins drive stalled, Jason Sanders’ 55 yard field goal attempt went wide left, leaving the Patriots in striking distance. It was at this point in the game that the Dolphins defense asserted its will. Led by cornerback Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, Zach Seiler, Bradley Stubbs and Andrew Van Ginkel, the defense pressured or sacked Jones, limiting his effectiveness. Jones passed for 231 yards on 42 attempts, a mediocre percentage.

The oft criticized but improved offensive line has done a tremendous job protecting Tua, although it is obvious that he is getting the ball out of his hands quickly. That’s just smart football. With Jaylen Waddle in concussion protocol based on a blow to the head in game against Patriots, I have every confidence that River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios will fill in nicely. They are both warriors with exceptional hands.

Former Dolphins receivers Devonte Parker and Mike Gesicki acquitted themselves quite well against their former team. Devonte caught 4 passes and blocked ferociously. Gesicki’s valiant catch and lateral effort at game’s end demonstrated his desire to win game and prove the Dolphins erred in trading him instead of Durham Symthe. I personally liked Mike Gesicki because he always gave great effort, but apparently the Dolphins preferred the more physical and superior blocker, Durham Symthe.

The Dolphins play their first home game next week against the desperate 0-2 Denver Broncos. Let’s GO MIAMI!