Darius Daughtry

“I believe in the power of storytelling. Whether it be through a poem, a song, a play or dance performance, it is essential that stories, our stories, continue to be told. People, young and old, need to see themselves and their experiences reflected, and that’s what I’m doing through my writing and with Art Prevails Project.

I am also passionate about impacting our community through the arts. Whether it be through a poetic or theatrical performance or providing workshops and classes, I want to do my part to erase the barriers to the arts that often exist. I don’t know where I would be if I wasn’t exposed to writing and acting at an early age. So, I just want to give everyone else that opportunity to hear, see, and create stories. Stories set you free.”

Follow Art Prevails Project on Instagram and Facebook.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.