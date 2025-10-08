Darrell Hunter Officially Sworn In as Delray Beach’s New Police Chief

Advertisement

DELRAY BEACH, FL — Darrell Hunter has been officially sworn in as the new Chief of Police for the Delray Beach Police Department.

Hunter, who previously served as interim police chief, stepped into the role following the resignation of former Chief Russ Mager, who left to lead the Longboat Key Police Department on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The swearing-in ceremony took place before a packed audience at Atlantic Community High School, where community members, colleagues, and city officials gathered to celebrate the occasion.

“I am deeply honored to lead the men and women of the Delray Beach Police Department and to serve this incredible community,” Hunter said. “Guided by our core values of **P.A.C.E.—Professional, Accountable, Consistent, and Engaged—**we will continue working to make Delray Beach the safest city in America.”

Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore praised Hunter’s leadership, stating, “Chief Hunter’s experience and dedication bring a strong sense of stability to our police department. He is the right leader to guide Delray Beach forward.”

A member of the Delray Beach Police Department since 2007, Hunter has steadily risen through the ranks over the years to earn the department’s top position.