Dear Friend,

Bibles are needed desperately in America’s prisons.

As I write, many prisoners are struggling with feelings of loneliness, isolation, and despair. But we can reach them with the hope of Jesus Christ by sending as many Bibles as we can, as quickly as we can.

Will you help with a generous gift today to send Bibles and life-changing Christian content to prisoners?

Every gift you give will put Bibles and Christian content into the hands of a waiting prisoner.

The demand right now is unlike anything we have ever seen, and there is nothing short of a revival happening behind prison walls!

That’s why I hope you can help by giving your best gift to send Bibles and Christian content into prisons today.

Thank you for remembering those in prison as we go through this tough time together.