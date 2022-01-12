Letter to Editor

By Jake Pickering

“So, let’s speak plainly about what happened in 2020. Even before the first ballot was cast, the former president was preemptively sowing doubt about the election results. He built his lie over months. It wasn’t based on any facts. He was just looking for an excuse, a pretext to cover for the truth. He’s not just a former president. He’s a defeated former president. Defeated by a margin of over seven million of your votes. In a full and free and fair election.”

— The 46th President of the United States Joe Biden, liberal badass, from a nationally televised speech on January 6th, 2022

President Joe Biden kicked Trump’s ass! 2020 Presidential Election is over at last.

Traitor Trump has been crying for a year because his crime family’s end is near.

There will be no Re-publican restoration When Trump can’t even Face the Nation.

This January 6th, that whiny little bitch Trump hid out at Mar-a-Lago with the rich.

Trump is terrified of real American media. You’ll never see an interview with Joy Reid or with anyone who isn’t a MAGA creep. GOP blathering puts real America to sleep. Sean Hannity is a dimwit and not too deep.

And Fox “News” hasn’t fired Klannity yet? Or send them back to Australia better yet.

Fox owner Rupert Murdoch is 90 years old. Soon Mother Nature will take her final toll.

When Murdoch dies, his lib kids take over, Then Tucker Carlson gets bent way over!