Delta State Student Found Dead on Campus, Investigation Underway

“We must ensure that every possibility is fully investigated, and the family receives the truth with dignity and respect.” – NAACP leader

By Staff Writer

CLEVELAND, Miss. — The Delta State University community is in shock following the discovery of a 21-year-old Black student, Demartravion “Trey” Reed of Grenada, whose body was found hanging from a tree on campus early Monday morning.

University police say Reed’s body was discovered at approximately 7:05 a.m. near the pickleball courts. Law enforcement officials from the Bolivar County Coroner’s Office, local police, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the ongoing inquiry.

At this time, authorities have stated there is no evidence of foul play, though the case remains under active investigation. An autopsy is pending.

Delta State officials released a statement expressing condolences to Reed’s family, friends, and classmates: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of our community. Counseling and support services are available as we grieve together.”

Classes were temporarily canceled Monday as students and faculty processed the news. Many gathered for impromptu vigils, struggling with grief and questions about safety and support on campus.

Reed, remembered by classmates as “kind-hearted” and “always smiling,” had been pursuing his degree while staying active in campus life. Friends say he loved music and carried a strong sense of pride in his roots.

The tragedy has sparked conversations across Mississippi and beyond, as community leaders call for transparency in the investigation and highlight the broader context of racial violence and trauma in the Deep South.

Local NAACP leaders urged vigilance: “In our history, images of Black men found hanging carry deep, painful significance. We must ensure that every possibility is fully investigated, and the family receives the truth with dignity and respect.”

The Westside Gazette will continue to follow this developing story as details emerge.