Developing Story: State Attorney Monique Worrell In Court

Duly elected State Attorney Monique Worrell at a rally after she was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023. (Photo credit: Oscar L. Peoples)

Orange/Osceola elect-ed State Attorney Monique Worrell was in court in Polk County as a Grand Jury convened. Right now it is unclear why she was in court.

Worrell was elected in 2020 as the State Attorney for Orange and Osceola Counties. Although voters elected her to the role, Worrell was removed from office by Governor Ron DeSantis and replaced with Andrew Bain. Shortly after the 2024 election, Bain’s administration has made comments about refusing to leave office against the will of the voters.

This is a developing story.

