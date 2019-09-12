Dillard Center for the Arts to Host Cannonball Adderly Birthday Celebration Concert

By Perry Busby

Dillard Center for the Arts, in partnership with the Old Dillard Foundation, will celebrate the birthday of the late great Cannonball Adderly, former band director of Dillard High School with a concert on Saturday, September 21st at Dillard Center for the Arts Theater.

The concert will feature Grammy Award winning recording artist Nestor Torres, accompanied by the award-winning Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble, arguably one of the finest Big Bands in the nation LIVE and in concert under the direction of Mr. Christopher Dorsey.

Nestor Torres is a Puerto Rican flautist. His career includes collaborations with Herbie Hancock, Tito Puente, Gloria Estefan, Kenny Loggins, Dave Matthews, Paquito D’Rivera and Arturo Sandoval. He has released 18 CDs to date and has earned 4 Latin Grammy nominations, 1 Latin Grammy Award, and a Grammy nomination.

Torres’ musical expertise incorporates a seamless blend of Latin jazz, pop, straight-a-head jazz and classical styles. He has been described as “an exotic mix of styles that takes the listener through American, Brazilian, and Afro-Cuban jazz”. In addition to the Latin Grammy, Nestor Torres is the recipient of many awards, including two honorary doctorate degrees from Barry University and Carlos Albizu University for his commitment to youth, education and cultural ex-changes.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 6 p.m., at Dillard Center for the Art Theater (located at 201 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311). Tickets available at school’s website www.dillardhs.com/showtime – For more information call (754) 322-0838.

