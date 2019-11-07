Dillard High School quarterback Zamir Jones named 50th Annual Soul Bowl MVP

Dillard High School quarterback Zamir Jones was named the game’s MVP after winning the 50th annual Soul Bowl 61 to 14 against rival Blanche Ely High School. Jones completed 7 of his 14 passes for a total of 130 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers are the only Broward County team to end the regular season with an unbeaten record of 10-0 and are headed into the playoffs this week to face Lely High School (at Dillard) from Collier County in Naples.

Blanche Ely High School quarter back Jevon Williams was also named the game’s MVP. The awards were given out by former Dillard High School Head Football Coach Rodney Gray and David M. Wright.

Kevin P. Roberson from the Westside Gazette has been following the Dillard High School football team since the beginning of the 2019 season and is giving a behind the scenes look into the Panther’s program that head coach Eddie Frasier has built up over the years. This is coach Frasier’s first year as head coach of the Panthers, but he has been working with most of his players since little league where he won the Super Bowl as the head coach of Lauderdale Lakes Vikings in 2012. Roberson asked Coach Frasier what he thought of the team’s performance during last week’s Soul Bowl against Blanche Ely High School. “I was very impressed with the energy they gave me consistently. They are kids and they are humans. So, they make a few mistakes here and there, but we want to clean up those mistakes,’ said coach Frasier. Coach Frasier is expecting to fix those mistakes and win every game they have during the playoffs. We were able to interview Coach Frasier during the Panthers first playoff practice. The Panthers’ defense, led by defensive coordinator coach Fred Flowers, a Dillard graduate and 3-time All-American, has been on fire, stopping offenses in their tracks. “We’re going to play our brand of football. The brand of football that got us to this point. We have to continue to grind,’ said Coach Flowers to his defense.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.