Dillard Selects Former Panther to Lead the Football Program

By Sylvester “Nunnie” Robinson

Demitris Mincey, a 2006 graduate of Dillard High School. has been chosen as its next football coach. Having been associated with this legendary program as a player and assistant coach should assist in making the transition from junior varsity – last year’s JV team was undefeated marked by a signature victory over St. Thomas Aquinas for the first time in over 10 year – a relatively smooth one. Meeting him this past Saturday morning for the first time after several phone conversations, he struck me as a sincere, thoughtful, confident young man with unabashed enthusiasm, who is committed to the Dillard community, i. e., players, coaches, parents, Panther supporters, students/ staff, and administration. And based on our interview he has no allusions about the task at hand, but relishes the opportunity to return Dillard to football prominence.

We conveniently met at Dillard where I live in close proximity, and he was about to engage in some mundane football activities that only little league and high school coaches can relate to: cleaning out the locker room, taking inventory and assessing needs.

I was pleasantly surprised to be met by legendary Panther coach Ken Scott who expedited my ingress into the facility. Coach Scott was excited about the hire, stating enthusiastically that Demitris Mincey was a perfect fit and his number one choice from the beginning. Also, search committee member Bruce McGraw said of Coach Mincey, “He’s the very essence of Dillard: Focused on the growth of student/athletes, close community ties, understands the Panther culture and is an outstanding young man and coach.”

Coach Mincey and I sat in area where it appeared to me students normally sit as a matter of course.

WG: How long have you been coaching, and who were some

of your mentors, role models or influencers?

Coach Mincey: Yes, I’ve been coaching for over 10 years beginning at Holiday Park coaching the Fort Lauderdale Falcons. One of my initial mentors was Andrew Gulfin, the Holiday Park president, and my cousin. He actually got me started in coaching. And then having the opportunity to be mentored by and learn under Coach Eddie Frazier was a real blessing, and his sudden passing is still felt by the Dillard community. Coach Kenny Brown, Deerfield High School basketball coach, has also impacted my career as mentor and friend. Coach Toriano Morgan also provided great guidance and knowledge.

WG: What’s your coaching philosophy regarding school, athletes, and academic excellence?

Coach Mincey: Our focus will certainly be on both the academic and athletic side. We want to win championships everyday by competing and demanding the very best from them in the classroom, on the field and in the community. I want to build them up, bring back that Panther Pride and focus on our young men developing mentally, physically, and emotionally, which can only occur when lines of communication are open. Once we understand what the issues or concerns are, then we can work together to resolve them. That is the required focus on the student/athlete to ensure individual and team success, and where going on to the next level becomes the norm.

WG: How are you going to keep your kids at Dillard, from going to other schools like St. Thomas. or American Heritage? And that’s been a problem, you know?

Coach Mincey: We must convince our athletes that we have a storied tradition at Dillard where many have enjoyed and achieved success athletically and professionally. In addition, we, Coach Frazier and I, before he became head coach, created a template aimed at keeping our kids at home: Coach and mentor their middle school flag teams, coach them on the junior varsity level, become familiar with them and parents, build trust through familiarity and winning, emphasize the Panther Pride concept and pride in the community. That philosophy achieved marked success under Coach Frazier, and I plan to build on that success. I want to be that familiar face that they can trust.

WG: Have you noticed or experienced changes in student/athletes from your perspective?

Coach Mincey: Actually I have. Today, young people want everything right now or what adults refer to as instant gratification. They come out of middle school and think they’re suppose to start on the varsity. We must help them understand and believe in the process, again what I call winning championships every day in all aspects of their high school experience be it academic, physical, moral, emotional, or social. It’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon. They should focus on physical development, improving their game and skills. We want them to believe in the process, grow with us, believe in themselves and the coaches. That’s my task and I’m up to it.

WG: How important is community support to you?

Coach Mincey: Community support is everything! This is Dillard, 1907. There is so much history and tradition. You will receive support from the community by virtue of being the head coach, then create programs indicating that you merit that support such as street cleanups, car washes, visiting churches as a team in the community, establishing night programs which will assist in getting kids off the streets into safe environments and gaining the trust and confidence of parents and boosters. It’s winning championships every day!

WG: What personal qualities do you believe convinced the selection committee that you were the right one to be the head coach of Dillard High School at this time?

Coach Mincey: I am a Dillard alum with a proven track record. As an assistant under Coach Frazier and Coach Tate, I demonstrated leadership as the head coach of an undefeated junior varsity team, there is a high degree of familiarity between players and coaches and especially between the Dillard administration and myself. I’ve built a level of trust with parents and other stakeholders so it’s easier for them to give you the opportunity because they already know who you are. The transition has been a smooth and seamless one. Plus, I am a passionate guy, and I believe that we can return Dillard to its stature as one of the leading academic and athletic high school institutions in Florida. Finally, it was more about being an open and honest person with a proven track record of WINNING on every level that I have coached.

WG: What is your offensive and defensive philosophy as a head coach, and what is the basis of that philosophy?

Coach Mincey: We like to control tempo, play fast, and dominate opponents, but in order to do that you must have the personnel. So, I won’t make the mistake of forcing a rigid offensive philosophy without assessing personnel. That means that our players/talent will determine offensive scheme and tempo based on our unique abilities. Defensively, we have had great success utilizing a 4-2-5 scheme with built in flexibility. That will serve as our foundation offensively and defensively.

WG: One final question Coach Mincey: Do you have an opinion about the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) which allows athletes to benefit financially.

Coach Mincey: No not really but again it goes back to being realistic with athletes and parents. The physically gifted athletes will benefit more from the NIL in future. Our athletes must trust process of winning championships daily by being great citizens, maximizing their abilities via hard work and dedication, and staying the course.

WG: Any final comments?

Coach Mincey: Get back to the old days where winning is the norm. I respect all the guys that came before me. I appreciate my opportunity right now, and I would like for the community to get behind us, so that we can show why the search committee thought I was the right choice in this particular moment in Dillard lore. I ask only that the community support the program and allow us to flourish and grow as one Dillard.

WG: As a former educator and coach in Broward, I want to commend the Dillard administration, search committee and community for selecting Coach Mincey. He is a gentleman; a leader of young men and I firmly believe that he will make the entire Dillard family extremely proud. GO PANTHERS!

Publisher Bobby R. Henry and the Westside Gazette staff wish you tremendous success as the new head football coach of the Mighty Dillard Panthers.