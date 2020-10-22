Dolphins Shut Out Rival Jets

By Byler Henry

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — Fresh off a win last week, Miami was able to shut out the rival Jets on Sunday. From the opening kickoff until the end of game, the Jets could not put any points on the board. They are still on a losing streak this season; they are currently 0-6.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was once again the starting quarterback for the Dolphins. He had an average game completing 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Fitzpatrick offers his thoughts on the game. “First half we kind of got the lead there. We had a good two-minute drive going at the end, and that’s a throw I can’t make. We had points on the board, trying to force one to Mike (Gesicki) in the end zone,” he says. “And then the second half was a little bit frustrating offensively, I think, for all of us, just trying to grind it out and hand it off and didn’t really get the results we wanted in the second half doing some of that stuff, but it was fun to sit back

and watch our defense play today.” Myles Gaskin also had a good game rushing for 91 yards and 35 receiving yards. On the flip side the Jets had three running backs who added a total of 115 yards rushing. Although Jets had a decent overall running game, they could not find ways to score.

Joe Flacco was under center for the Jets and this was a Sunday he would like to forget. He completed 21 of 44 passes for 186 yards with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. The Dolphins defense was relentless with its pressure, prohibiting Jets from getting into a rhythm. This is the Dolphins first shutout since 2014. Head coach Brian Flores likes the work the defense put in. “I think we had a good week of practice. I think (Defensive Coordinator) Josh (Boyer) called a great game, did a good job getting those guys ready to play, and then the players played well. We got contributions from a lot of different guys,” he says. “A lot of guys made plays, and they played for 60 minutes. I’m proud of that effort. That is the focus we need really throughout the week, and then you have got to execute and play well in the game, which I thought they did. But our defensive staff, Josh, (Defensive Backs Coach) Gerald Alexander, (Linebackers Coach Anthony) Campanile, (Defensive Line Marion) Hobby, those guys, I know I’m leaving a couple guys out, but those guys do a great job. They really worked at it this week, showed up on the field.”

Currently sitting at 3-3 Dolphins have a bye week coming up. Their next game is a tough game against the LA Rams. Although it is a home game, it will not be an easy win. The Rams have a tough defense, and they are currently in second place in the NFC West at 4-2. With this bye week coming, Dolphins now have a chance to rest and recuperate. It will be a long Sunday if Miami cannot find a way to protect their quarterback.