Domestic Violence During The Holidays

Submitted by Joanna Allen

Victims of domestic violence often experience abuse on or around major holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and even Super Bowl Sunday. Many victims are unable to escape, in spite of the holidays being a time of family reunions, warm conversations, and generosity.

*Research suggest, domestic abuse increases over the holidays, for a number of possible reasons:

*Stress from holiday shopping, finances, and planning can aggravate volatile personalities.

*Abusers are more likely to partake of alcohol or drugs when they don’t have to work.

Simple opportunity: abusers are more likely to be home alone with their victims than at other times of the year.

Domestic Violence Survivor Monique Plair said – “Holidays can be a stressful time for everyone and its often a time when abusers lash out at their victims. If you feel that you are in danger, plan your exit. Reach out to a close family member, friend or call the hotline to get some assistance.”

As a survivor of domestic violence, Monique Plair has founded Our Safe Houses, LLC, a safe haven for domestic violence survivors. Our Safe Houses, LLC a for-profit organization dedicated to supporting domestic abuse survivors.

Her vision is to lend an opportunity to celebrate the courageous women survivors of domestic abuse, still with us to share their stories, and honor the memories of those who’ve gained their wings and forever silenced.

Under the Our Safe Houses, LLC, Ms. Plair will launch a new fragrance line BU — Beautiful Unapologetically© spring 2022 to celebrate domestic abuse survivors by helping them to start a new chapter in their lives.

Ten percent of sales from BU — Beautiful Unapologetically© will be donated to support Our Safe Houses, LLC.

About Monique A. Plair

Monique A. Plair is a survivor of domestic violence experienced both as a child and later as a military wife. After escaping the situation with her two sons, Monique and her children experienced homeless and other challenges. Monique rose above the difficulties and followed her dream to join the Navy. Since then, Monique was inspired by the help she received from other women to acquire resources for safe housing and has more to share with other women suffering from domestic violence

Monique A. Plair is available for interviews.