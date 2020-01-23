Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Deerfield Park Ridge Elementary Kindergartners Neva’eh Henry-Wells and Jeffery Schuler, Jr. – modern day Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.
