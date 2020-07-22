Drive-thru food distribution to provide food to those in need

By Brandace Dean,

OPA-LOCKA, FL — July 21, 2020) — The City of Opa-locka and Feeding South Florida continue their active roles in providing support to the City of Opa-Locka community through drive-thru food distributions. Today, the City of Opa-locka and Feeding South Florida hosted a drive-thru food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sherbondy Park Pavilion, 777 Sharazard Boulevard, Opa-locka.

Each Tuesday for the past four months, thousands of families have received care packages filled with farm-fresh produce and dairy products. Each of the COVID-19 care packages available at the drive-thru food distribution includes fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy. The care packages are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The next drive-thru food distribution, which will also partner with Feeding South Florida, will take place next Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The location is to be determined.

The City of Opa-locka has taken active roles in the community over the past months, providing assistance during these unprecedented times. In addition to the food distribution today, the City of Opa-locka, the State of Florida, and Miami-Dade County are continuing to host a walk-up testing site to provide COVID-19 coronavirus testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic members of the public 12 years old and older. The Community Based Testing Site, located at Sherbondy Park, is open daily, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The CBTS has the ability to conduct 500 tests per day.

For more information on COVID-19 and the City of Opa-locka’s response, visit http://opalockafl.gov/coronavirus