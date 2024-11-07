Education, Business and Community Leaders to be Honored at Broward Education Foundation’s 2024 Hall of Fame Award Breakfast Presented by Publix Super Markets Charities

Distinguished alumni of Broward County Public Schools will be recognized

Submitted by Diana Hanford

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL –Distinguished leaders in education, business and the community who are alumni of Broward County Public Schools will be honored at the 2024 Hall of Fame Award Breakfast presented by Publix Super Markets Charities on Friday, December 13, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at First Baptist Fort Lauderdale, 301 E. Broward Boulevard.

In addition to receiving their award at the breakfast, the 2024 honorees will be recognized with an engraved granite star on the BrightStar Credit Union “Walk of Fame” plaza at the Broward County Public Schools district office as well as on the Wall of Fame in the lobby of the building. BrightStar Credit Union is a longtime valued partner of Broward Education Foundation.

“Our honorees are shining examples of the education students receive in Broward County Public Schools, becoming leaders in business, education and in the community,” said Dustin Jacobs, board chair of Broward Education Foundation and vice president of marketing for BrightStar Credit Union. “Through our support of the Broward Education Foundation, we not only celebrate these outstanding individuals, we are also inspiring the next generation of leaders in our schools to continue following in the footsteps of present and past Hall of Fame Award recipients.”

The 2024 Broward Education Foundation Hall of Fame honorees are:

Leaders receiving the Community Achievement Award for alumni who have made significant accomplishments in any field are:

Torey Alston, Executive Director & CEO Greater Miami Expressway, Blanche Ely High School, Class of 2002

Sandra Veszi Einhorn, CNP, Executive Director Coordinating Council of Broward and Nonprofit Executive Alliance, Hollywood Hills High School, Class of 1999

Jamonica Rolle, College Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Broward College, Blanche Ely High School, Class of 1995

Recipients of the Education Achievement Award for their dedication to a career in public education are:

Shawn Aycock, Principal, Pines Middle School, Boyd Anderson High School, Class of 1989

Darrell Hardge. fondly known as “Mr. Harge”, President, New Dimension International Training & Consulting, Boyd Anderson High School, Class of 1987

Paul Megna, Teacher, Cooper City High School, Class of 1980

Receiving the JM Family Enterprises, Inc. Bravo! Award, presented to an alumnus who has made a lasting mark in the community, is LTC Kenneth Green. Green credits his professional success to the guidance of his high school JROTC instructors, football coaches and science teacher, all of whom shaped his lifelong dedication to supporting the next generation of leaders. He is proud of leading the Broward County Public Schools JROTC program that achieved national recognition for hosting the world’s only JROTC STEM summer camp at Nova Southeastern University, where cadets earned college credits and where more than 150 cadets were certified in Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training.

Green’s contributions have earned him numerous recognitions, including the 2019 US Army Cadet Command Director of Army Instruction of the Year and the title of Honorary Colonel in the Broward County Regiment in 2024. A graduate of Dillard High School Class of 1985, Green is a respected educator and leader who served Broward County Public Schools until his retirement in 2024. He currently serves as an educational consultant, advisor and mentor.

“Each year we recognize outstanding graduates of Broward County Public High Schools who embody the spirit of service and demonstrate how the investment in education can change lives and strengthen our community,” said James A. Knapp, President and CEO of Broward Education Foundation. “They are remarkable individuals who continue to have an impact throughout their career.”

Partnerships are available, and tickets are $75 per person. For more information, visit browardedfoundation.org/halloffame, call (754) 321-2032, or e-mail BEFInfo@browardschools.com.