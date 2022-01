“Education is a family affair”: It’s all about the children. Rev. Wiggins is seen hear reading to students at Collins Elementary School in Dania Beach , Florida. In his quest to lift up our young people, Rev. Wiggins has been engaged in educating students everyway he can. Rev. Paul R. Wiggins is seeking election for the Broward County School Board, District 1 Seat in 2022. We are all in this together.