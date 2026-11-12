Eight Black Women Win Georgia Statewide Offices

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COMMUNITY VOICE (via Blackpressusa.com) — Georgia voters made history on Nov. 3 by electing eight Democratic women to statewide offices, securing seven of the state’s eight major executive positions. Among the victors, Penny Brown Reynolds defeated her Republican opponent to become the first Black woman elected as Georgia’s secretary of state.

Georgia voters elected eight Democratic women to statewide offices Nov. 3, giving women seven of the state’s eight major executive positions and a seat on its utility regulatory commission.

By Community Voice (KS).

The winners are:

Keisha Lance Bottoms: Governor

Penny Brown Reynolds: Secretary of state

Tanya Miller: Attorney general

Keisha Sean Waites: Insurance and safety fire commissioner

Brown Reynolds, a lawyer and former Fulton County judge, defeated Republican Tim Fleming to become the first Black woman elected Georgia secretary of state. She succeeds Republican Brad Raffensperger, who ran unsuccessfully for governor. The office gained national attention after Donald Trump pressured Raffensperger in a January 2021 phone call to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn his Georgia defeat. Raffensperger refused. Brown Reynolds will now serve as the state’s top elections official.

Miller, a state representative and former federal and county prosecutor, defeated Republican Brian Strickland to become Georgia’s first Black female attorney general. Waites, a former Atlanta city councilor and state representative, unseated Republican Insurance Commissioner John King.