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After Walkout Stalled First Hearing, Commissioners Find $1 Million in Cuts and Approve Revised Budget

By Carl Perkins

The City of West Park’s second budget hearing ended with the approval of a revised budget after weeks of controversy, public debate, and disagreements over procedure.

The first budget hearing never reached a vote after Commissioners Dr. Katrina Touchstone, Cristina Eveillard, and Vice Mayor Joy Smith walked out of the meeting, citing concerns over transparency and the need to follow proper parliamentary procedures. Their decision sparked criticism from some residents who believed the budget failed simply because the commissioners left the meeting.

Among those residents was James Sparks, who voiced his frustration during public comment. Sparks argued that parliamentary procedures were unnecessary and that commissioners should simply follow the mayor’s direction when it came time to vote. Like many residents, Sparks initially believed the walkout alone prevented the budget’s passage. However, it was later explained during the hearing that parliamentary procedures are the formal rules governing meetings and votes in city governments and public bodies throughout the United States, helping ensure that actions are conducted legally and fairly.

Commissioner Touchstone disagreed with that position, stating that she was elected by the citizens of West Park and intended to act in their best interests while following the city’s charter and state law. Along with Eveillard and Smith, she pushed for greater transparency and a closer examination of city spending, particularly as the city could face financial challenges if Proposition 3 is approved by voters in November.

Commissioner Touchstone orchestrated the budget review that led to the necessary spending reductions, conducting a detailed examination of departmental expenditures and identifying opportunities to reduce costs while preserving essential services. Under that review, the commission identified approximately $1 million in budget cuts across several departments, including Administration, General Services, Public Works, Stormwater, Juvenile Intervention, Mary Saunders Park, and the Building Department.

The commission also reallocated roughly $100,000 toward youth sports, family-oriented cultural events, community activities, and support for small businesses. The changes reflected concerns voiced by residents who wanted more direct investment in programs benefiting West Park families.

One of the evening’s most passionate public comments came from Cheryl Robinson, who focused her criticism on City Manager Ajibola Balogun and Mayor Felicia Brunson. Robinson repeatedly shouted, “We have nothing,” arguing that residents have been left without enough programs, activities, and opportunities for families and youth.

Robinson accused city leadership of misusing taxpayer funds and “giving away land for crumbs.” She pointed to the city’s $324,975 Pioneer Wall project and referenced three pieces of property that she believes were not used to the community’s benefit. Robinson argued that the city has prioritized projects over people while neglecting investments in youth sports, family events, and cultural activities.

Robinson also expressed support for Touchstone, Eveillard, and Smith, saying their scrutiny of the budget was necessary to protect taxpayers and restore spending priorities that directly benefit residents.

Despite heated exchanges, differing views on procedure, and disagreements over spending priorities, the commission ultimately approved the revised budget. The final vote was 4-1, with the commission voting in favor of the spending plan and Mayor Felicia Brunson casting the lone dissenting vote.

What began as a standoff over parliamentary procedure and transparency ended with commissioners reshaping the budget through targeted cuts and community-focused reinvestments. The budget that once appeared headed for deadlock was ultimately approved after a deeper review of city spending and a renewed focus on community priorities.

Closing:

What began as a walkout over procedure ended with a 4-1 vote, nearly $1 million in spending cuts, and renewed investment in community programs, demonstrating that careful scrutiny of public spending can produce a very different outcome than simply taking a vote