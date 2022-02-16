End of an ERA: Long-Time County Administrator Bertha Henry Retiring

By Audrey Peterman

An era comes to an end in Broward County on February 28th., 2022. On that day Bertha Watson Henry, who was officially appointed County Administrator in 2008, will exit the stage after a combined total of 24 years with the County, and gleefully embrace retirement.

“What’s the first thing you plan to do?” I asked her.

“Take a trip to New Zealand, the other side of the world. I planned to drive and really see the country, visit the Maori people, and enjoy the freedom to stay as long as I wish. Unfortunately, with the lockdowns, it’s delayed but remains high on the list for the country’s summer season later this year.”

The girlish effervescence and adventurous traits that Mrs. Henry possesses are formidably buttressed by her administrative skills. As the person who has most consistently held the wheel to help shape and implement the goals of multiple county commissioners and Mayors, she can claim a lion’s share of credit for the county’s progress.

Her colleagues past and present generously gave that to her in a video made to reiterate that fact and mark her retirement. Mayor Steve Geller bragged that she’s the best County Administrator in the US, and we don’t have to take his word for it because the International City-County Management Association awarded her that honor in 2007. Governing Magazine also named her one of its Public Officials of the Year.

It would appear that being Administrator of Broward County had always been Mrs. Henry’s dream, judging by the diligent way she pursued it. Once achieving the Captain’s chair, she set about steering the county through dangerous currents to calmer waters and more salubrious climes. Not once has Mrs. Henry’s leadership been tarnished by scandal. Her record is on the landscape where major landmarks bear her imprint, and in the hearts of people whose lives have been enhanced by her presence.

A native of Miami, Mrs. Henry married her college sweetheart, Bobby Henry, heir to the Fort Lauderdale based Westside Gazette newspaper in 1981.

In 1984, she and Bobby moved to Ohio where she served as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and, four years later, became Assistant County Administrator.

She secured her first position with Broward County in 1996, as Assistant to the County Administrator under the late Jack B. Osterholt. In 1998 she took on the job of Assistant City Manager of Finance and Administration for the City of Miami to help lead the City’s financial recovery.

Mrs. Henry returned to her first love in the first year of the new century, serving as Deputy County Administrator. In 2008 she took the top job, following a year as interim. At the time, the 31 cities that make up the county along the shores of the Atlantic had a combined population of 1.6 million and a county budget of nearly $2.0 billion.

In the meantime, Broward County began displaying extreme vulnerability to the effects of rising sea levels and other climate-related challenges. Since 2013 Mrs. Henry worked with the late County Commissioner, Kristin Jacobs, to establish the first regional climate change compact involving Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. Its science grounded work is being replicated around the country.

Upon retirement she leaves a county of 1.9 million souls; a budget of $5.8 billion; a vastly expanded infrastructure and a cutting-edge transportation system; and a stable tourism sector despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Before you came to Broward, they said you are the ‘go to’ person in any crisis,”

said Senator Nan Rich in a tribute video in which county officials lauded her character, vision, leadership, and vast accomplishments.

“In 2008 you led this county through a major housing-driven financial crisis to economic recovery. Now during this pandemic – a second once in a lifetime crisis – you have again stepped up to the challenge, and brought your wisdom, grace and confidence to work every day.”

Mrs. Henry was similarly cited for her leadership by managers of the pivotal sectors in the county.

Her successor in waiting, Deputy County Administrator, Monica Cepero says “I have learned a lot from this lady over the years and will miss her when she’s gone. While no one can fill her shoes, we have learned from the best.”

Mark Gale, CEO and Director of Broward County Aviation Department, credited her with working with the County Commission to infuse massive amounts of funds to expand and upgrade the Fort Lauderdale International Airport including “over $800 million on the new south runway; $1.5 billion for new terminals and renovations, and $90 million to rebuild the north runway.”

Jonathan Daniels, CEO and Director of Port Everglades raved, “Here at the port we say, ‘bigger cranes, bigger gains.’ It’s your dedication, your vision, your enthusiasm that brought this to life. Your legacy will be felt for generations to come.”

Assistant County Administrator Alan Cohen pointed to the $1 billion Convention Center and Hotel expansion and said it would not have happened without Mrs. Henry’s leadership.

“Under your vision, we have made strategic investments throughout the community that will serve as economic multipliers, improving the local economy, expanding jobs and the tax base, and improving the local quality of life.”

Chris Walton, Director of Transportation, also cited her vision as he stood in front of one of the county’s first electric buses. “Because of your leadership and vision, we are on the way to a world class transportation sector,” he said.

Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness cited her strong approach to fiscal responsibility, while the CEO of the Office of Economic and Small Business Development, Sandy Michael-McDonald commended her leadership and guidance for the successful track the small business organization is on today.

“She even allows a person like me to go off the path to make additional things happen, and we will continue pursuing that even after she’s gone,” he said.

Former commissioner Stacy Ritter, now President and CEO of Visit Fort Lauderdale, reporting to Mrs. Henry, saluted her role in getting the new downtown courthouse built and called her “a great boss.”

“As a community and civic leader, she has made a stellar contribution to Broward County and the City of Miami over the past 20-plus years,” said the Rev. Dr. Henry Green, Pastor of Mt. Hermon AME Church in Fort Lauderdale. “It is wonderful to see the leadership she exhibited with such effectiveness and compassion. She can be emulated but not duplicated, and we wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Mayors and commissioners for whom she worked over the decades cited her status as a legend:

“In 2005 when I was running for Mayor, I heard you were the most powerful woman in Broward County,” said former Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief adding that the administrator’s only “flaw” is that she belongs to Delta Sigma Theta and not Alpha Kappa Alpha.

“You avoid the limelight and attention; you’re uncomfortable with the unasked for but well -earned accolades and praise because you put your ego and your pride deep inside, and rarely do you exhibit either,” said Bob Swindell, President & CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, adding that her colleagues were determined to make sure she knew how much she was loved and appreciated, and how much she’ll be missed.

Perhaps it was summed up best by Commissioner Tim Ryan:

“When I came to the County Commission, I was told you were one of the best at running a county government the size of Broward County. The bar was set high. But you exceeded those expectations far and away for commissioners and for the people. You earned the trust, respect, and admiration of all of us, but more importantly the people you serve. You have left Broward a better place. You have a very good replacement, but you are irreplaceable.”

Bless you, and Happy Retirement Mrs. Henry!