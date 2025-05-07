Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Receives Top Honors at 88th District and State Levels

Advertisement

Submitted by Whitney Rawls, Director of Public Relations Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

POMPANO BEACH, FL — Continuing its proud tradition of excellence and service, the Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was honored with multiple prestigious awards at the recent 88th Annual 7th District Meeting, held in Orlando, Florida. The 7th District of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. comprises 140 chapters located throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi. Eta Nu’s deep commitment to uplifting communities across Pompano Beach and Broward County earned them the top designation of Social Action Chapter of the Year, Large Chapter for the 2023-2024 fraternal year.

Eta Nu’s leadership in social impact, mentoring, and historical preservation was recognized across several categories at the District level, including:

Social Action Chapter of the Year, Large Chapter

Mentoring Program of the Year, Large Chapter

Father of the Year, Large Chapter – Bro. Rodney Hankins, Jr.

Mentee of the Year, Large Chapter – Asante Brooks

1st Place – History & Archives Award

These awards celebrate Eta Nu’s dynamic programming, strategic community outreach, and unwavering focus on youth development, fatherhood engagement, and community service.

“These honors are a testament to the collective dedication of the men of Eta Nu,” said Chapter Basileus Brother Rodney Hankins, Jr. “We are proud to be recognized not only for what we do, but for how we do it—with integrity, consistency, and a genuine love for the communities we serve.”

To be considered for competition at the District level, chapters have to earn recognition by their state organizations. The 2023-2024 high honors Eta Nu received and announced by the Florida Statewide Organization of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. during the State’s caucus meeting included:

Chapter of the Year, Large Chapter

Social Action Chapter of the Year, Large Chapter

Fatherhood Chapter of the Year, Large Chapter

Mentoring Program of the Year, Large Chapter

Father of the Year, Large Chapter – Bro. Rodney Hankins, Jr.

Mentee of the Year, Large Chapter – Asante Brooks

2nd Place – Scholarship Awards ($27,900 awarded)

As the Eta Nu Chapter continues to lead with vision and purpose, these recognitions affirm its place as a standard-bearer and premier chapter within the 7th District and across Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Through social action, mentorship, education, and advocacy, the chapter remains committed to the fraternity’s cardinal principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift.

For more information about the Eta Nu Chapter’s programs and impact, visit www.etanu.org or follow @EtaNuQues1969 on social media.

Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was chartered on June 11, 1969 in Pompano Beach, FL. It is an unincorporated chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. that provides uplift and community service to Pompano Beach and north Broward County. For more information visit http://www.etanu.org.