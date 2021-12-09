Even the Best of Us Give into the Worst of Us

A Message From The Publisher

“Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.” MATTHEW 7:12 New Living Translation

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

What makes every day mishaps seem so insurmountable during the holidays? It seems as if the ‘asks’ from those who take your kindness for weakness are compounded by agitations of feeling that you are being taken for granted.

I could easily fall in line with everybody else and blame all these feelings of anxiety on the COVID 19 pandemic and all of its fall out.

However, it appears to be way more than that!

The frustrations and lack of empathy have grown into one big monster of “I can’t stand you” and emotions are gripping you tighter than a lid on a mason jar of fresh plum on a mason jar of fresh plum preserves.

When it appears that you are about to snap and go off on the deep end, remember we all are going through something or we’re coming out of something or we are about to enter something. Which makes for a very uncomfortable and an uneasy position for most people to be in, especially people who are not grounded in faith and even that is shaken some time.

Get a grip, because it seems like things will get worse before they get better.

Now, you have to determine what is worst and what is better. Maybe if I stop trying to live for you and live for myself in hopes of what I want for myself, I want for you, then I might be able to deal with the situations just a little bit better.

After all the Golden Rule says “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. The Golden Rule is the moral belief of treating other people as one’s self would desire to be treated, which can take you along ways.

I think now is the time to truly incorporate that into our lives. It doesn’t cost you anything and you can do it while practicing all of the COVID guidelines.

So, how about we get the vaccination of “the “Golden Rule”, and let’s watch how it eradicates not only the Covid Pandemic but some of the other ill trappings of society. I even think it’ll work against systemic racism.

Go get vaccinated with it and tell me what you think.

“Dear God, in the name of Jesus, out of all the things you’ve given us, one of the best is the Golden Rule vaccination! Please teach us how to use it. In Jesus’ name, amen.”