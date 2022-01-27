Family pleads for help to find hit-and-run driver who killed loved one in Pompano Beach

January 27, 2022
Alex Plummer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – A South Florida family is pleading for help in finding the person responsible for killing their loved one in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened in Pompano Beach, at around 10 p.m., January 6.

Police said Alex Plummer, 29, had just picked up some food and was crossing Powerline Road near Atlantic Boulevard when he was struck.

“We all have to pay the price for whatever wrongdoing and we all have to face God, some time or another,” said the victim’s mother, Marcia Plummer.

Alex was struck in the street and the driver fled the scene.

“You did stop, you did see, you do know that something went wrong, and you left the scene,” Marcia said.

Alex died just days before his 30th birthday.

“I miss his hugs, I miss his conversations and, you know, I just miss his presence altogether,” Marcia said.

Alex played football in high school and received a scholarship to college.

He returned home to be near family.

“I know he is in heaven right now looking over us,” Marcia said. “To me, his life is taken too soon, but you never know what God has planned for someone, when your task is done.”

Detectives believe they are looking for a four-doored, gold-colored car with front windshield damage.

    If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

 

