FAMU alums continue to shine in Disney role of Princess Tiana

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Princess Tiana Disney FAMU

By Tolly Carr

(Source: FAMU)

Florida A&M University has long been a pipeline for excellence in music, performance, and culture—and that legacy is now shining on one of Disney’s most beloved characters.

From the voice behind the original Princess Tiana to rising performers bringing the role to life on stage, FAMU alumnae continue to leave their mark on The Princess and the Frog legacy.

Anika Noni Rose Set the Standard for Princess Tiana

Before the stage adaptations and live performances, there was Anika Noni Rose.

The FAMU alumna made history as the voice of Princess Tiana in Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. Her performance not only introduced Disney’s first Black princess but also set a high bar for authenticity, musical excellence, and cultural impact.

Rose’s portrayal remains a defining moment in Disney history—and a source of pride for FAMU.

Rae’Kwan Bostic Continues the Tiana Legacy

Now, another FAMU alumna is carrying that legacy forward.

Rae’Kwan Bostic, a graduate of FAMU’s College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, is currently performing as Princess Tiana aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship—bringing the character to life for new audiences in a live setting.

Her journey reflects the same discipline and dedication that has defined so many FAMU performers.

Built on a Foundation of Discipline

Raised in a family deeply connected to FAMU’s musical tradition, Bostic developed her work ethic early.

“My dad taught me how to play saxophone originally,” Bostic said, describing long summer days filled with structured practice and performance.

At FAMU, she balanced multiple roles—performing with the Jazz Band, serving as a song leader for the Marching “100,” and singing for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“It takes discipline and practice,” she said. “I would be singing for about six to seven hours a day.”

From FAMU to Disney

Bostic’s path to Disney wasn’t immediate.

After graduating, she moved to Atlanta for regional theater before relocating to New York City, where she faced dozens of auditions and repeated rejection.

“I auditioned all last year… about 43 auditions from January to September,” she said. “It was a constant ‘no, no, no.’ But if you love what you do, you’ll keep going.”

That persistence paid off when she landed the role of Princess Tiana—an opportunity that pushed her beyond her comfort zone into full theatrical performance.

“I’m not much of a theater kid,” she admitted. “It’s not just singing, it’s feeling the moment, being in character.”

A Full-Circle FAMU Moment

For Bostic, portraying Tiana carries deeper meaning because of the connection to Anika Noni Rose.

“Continuing the legacy in all parts is just an honor,” she said. “It’s been very humbling and rewarding.”

That connection highlights something bigger than individual success—it underscores FAMU’s ongoing influence in shaping Black excellence in entertainment.

A Family Legacy of Excellence

Bostic’s story is also rooted in family.

As one of eight siblings in a household led by two FAMU alumni parents, she grew up surrounded by music, discipline, and tradition.

Her sister describes her as both humble and powerful.

“She is the most kind and gentle spirit, with a standard of excellence that doesn’t falter,” Jada Bostic said.

Beyond the stage, she’s also known as the “keeper of family recipes,” preserving traditions passed down from previous generations.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Bostic hopes her journey encourages others—especially young women—to stay committed to their dreams.

“I want people to be fearless and go after what they want,” she said. “If you see it down the road, keep chasing it and don’t give up.”

Her story, paired with Anika Noni Rose’s groundbreaking role, shows that the path from FAMU to Disney is not just possible—it’s becoming a tradition.