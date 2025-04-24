FAMU presidential search presents finalists; The community favorite is clear

Advertisement

By Zion Afolabi

TALLAHASSEE —The most arduous part of the Florida A&M University presidential search is over. Now the real work begins. A weary search committee submitted a list of four candidates to start the next steps in selecting a replacement for Larry Robinson, PhD., who stepped down in July of 2024. Timothy Beard is serving as Interim President.

After hours of closed-door session interviews, the search committee narrowed the list of applicants from 60 to 4. They are:

Donald Palm is the clear standout among the candidates. Palm was FAMU’s Vice President of Administration and COO before heading to Virginia State University in 2016. The affable administrator checked all the boxes with students, faculty, and alumni. But as an academic, he kept FAMU and Virginia State engaged in critical research and fundraising initiatives following the Fred Humphries playbook. When he returned to FAMU in 2023, you could almost feel the community’s sigh of relief, according to stakeholders who now worry about political interference.

As the nation’s top HBCU, FAMU has been the incubator for exceptionalism despite numerous roadblocks. Palm has always been seen as an ambassador in that regard. His credentials and vision back up his ability to navigate the hazards of leading an HBCU of FAMU’s stature.

Palm’s education is impressive. He holds a degree in Chemistry from Lincoln University (Pennsylvania) and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Pennsylvania State University (Hershey Medical School). His postdoctoral research training was completed at Brown University in the Department of Neurosurgery/Neuroscience. His recruitment and retention of students and faculty have also contributed to his success at both institutions.

It’s up to the Board of Governors and the FAMU Board of Trustees. The four candidates will be sent to BOG Chair Brian Lamb. He approves and returns the list to the BOT, which selects the president. The Board of Governors must approve the BOT choice.

The Board of Trustees will hold public forums for the candidates during the week of May 12.