FAMU Shines at NACAC National College Fair in Fort Lauderdale

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) National Alumni Association (NAA), Broward Chapter, graciously welcomed FAMU representatives to the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) National College Fair. The event, held at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, drew enthusiastic students eager to learn about the university.

The FAMU team, led by Director of Academic Support Services, Mr. Augustus Mitchell, and accompanied by notable representatives Katurah A. McClendon and Miss FAMU 2023, Kendall Johnson, impressed attendees with their presence.

The Broward Chapter extends its gratitude to Mr. Mitchell and his team for their tireless efforts. Chapter President Patricia Shaw’s attendance was also greatly appreciated.

This successful event further solidified FAMU’s reputation as a premier institution, inspiring the next generation of Rattlers. The Broward Chapter proudly represents #RattlerNation, fostering connections between alumni, students and the community.

Join the conversation: #browardrattlers #FAMUAlumni #RattlerNation