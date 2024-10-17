FAMU Shines at NACAC National College Fair in Fort Lauderdale

October 17, 2024 Carma Henry Local News
Broward students attend the National College Fair sponsored by the FAMU Broward Alumni Chapter held at the Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center.

 

Florida A&M University Director of Academic Support Services Mr. Augustus A. Mitchell (c) accompanied by Katurah McClendon (l) and Miss FAMU 2023 Kendall Johnson (r) represent the university at the NACAC conference.

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) National Alumni Association (NAA), Broward Chapter, graciously welcomed FAMU representatives to the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) National College Fair. The event, held at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, drew enthusiastic students eager to learn about the university.

The FAMU team, led by Director of Academic Support Services, Mr. Augustus Mitchell, and accompanied by notable representatives Katurah A. McClendon and Miss FAMU 2023, Kendall Johnson, impressed attendees with their presence.

The Broward Chapter extends its gratitude to Mr. Mitchell and his team for their tireless efforts. Chapter President Patricia Shaw’s attendance was also greatly appreciated.

Katurah McClendon, FAMU representative, engages students at college fair.

This successful event further solidified FAMU’s reputation as a premier institution, inspiring the next generation of Rattlers. The Broward Chapter proudly represents #RattlerNation, fostering connections between alumni, students and the community.

Join the conversation: #browardrattlers #FAMUAlumni #RattlerNation

 

 

