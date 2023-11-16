FBI Seizes NYC Mayor Eric Adams’s Electronic Devices Amidst Investigation

The incident unfolded after an event at New York University, where agents approached the mayor and requested his security detail to step aside. Armed with a court-authorized warrant, the agents joined Adams in his SUV and seized at least two cellphones and an iPad.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire SeniorNationalCorrespondent@StacyBrownMedia

FBI agents confiscated electronic devices belonging to New York City Mayor Eric Adams earlier this week, intensifying a criminal inquiry into potential collaboration with the Turkish government, among others, in an alleged scheme to funnel funds into Adams’ 2021 campaign coffers.

According to a New York Times report, the incident unfolded after an event at New York University, where agents approached the mayor and requested his security detail to step aside. Armed with a court-authorized warrant, the agents joined Adams in his SUV and seized at least two cellphones and an iPad.

The Times said the electronic devices were returned to the mayor within days of the Nov. 6 encounter. It is common practice for law enforcement investigators armed with a search warrant to make copies of data from seized devices for further analysis.

Boyd Johnson, a lawyer representing Adams and his campaign, issued a statement asserting the mayor’s cooperation with federal authorities. Johnson stated that Adams had already “proactively reported” at least one instance of improper behavior upon learning of the federal investigation. “In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” Johnson added.

Emphasizing that authorities had not accused Adams of wrongdoing, Johnson reiterated that the mayor swiftly complied with the FBI’s request and willingly provided them with his electronic devices.

However, not all reactions to the news were supportive. Curtis Sliwa, a former New York City mayoral candidate, called for Adams’s resignation. “He’s too distracted by the multiple investigations into his fundraising to lead New York City,” Sliwa insisted.

Chris Sosa, a member of the New York Democratic Committee, echoed similar sentiments, urging Adams to step down immediately. “Our leaders need to demand that he step down for the health of our city,” Sosa wrote on X. “I’m not suggesting anything about the outcome of investigations. But the mayor cannot execute his duties effectively under these escalating circumstances.”