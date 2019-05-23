Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting, Resourceful: Adoration

A MESSAGE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

“Children’s children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers.” Proverbs 17:6 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

We started our journey on last week to equip ourselves with some necessary tools to have a much- needed dialog on the core attributes of a father and a way of getting to a position to talk about them. If you missed it please go to our www.thewestsidegazette.com and search the archives for the article, same title – Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting, Resourceful.

With so much pressing against the very core of our sustainability as a people of color, never mind the obvious i.e. poor healthcare, the lackadaisical approach to teaching our children, we need our fathers and men to stand up.

Male legislators, who look like us but resemble ostriches when they cower their heads as if to bury them in the sands, retreating from political fights for our very existence, is a prime example of what real men don’t look like.

How can you hate the skin you’re in and fight with all you have for those who look like you, but their social status is seen from your point of view as beneath you?

As it relates to our law-enforcement who really act like soldiers in a war zone using their weapons as their mouthpiece to get peace and the only peace after the meeting of men and women in blue are pieces of lifeless Black and Brown bodies lying prostrate on the ground.

These kinds of ills beg for the conscious-ness of fathers and men to join forces to not only speak out but allow for actions to bring a change to some of this stuff.

We are expected to be on the forefront of protecting our families, our children and all that we hold near and dear to our hearts. We can do this.

As we move into the second week of conversation and scripture to understand what it means to be a father, we are on the letter A.

The letter A in the approach that we are using as it pertains to father is for ADORATION.

As fathers we long to be admired for the qualities that exude manhood, fatherhood, brotherhood and holy the symbols of strength. When we fall short of that we subject ourselves to ridicule, humiliation, degradation and a self-worthlessness.

Brothers as we search for the strength that we need, we can find that strength with each other, but we can’t be afraid to reach out for it.

We don’t have the luxury of sitting back and waiting, Time is of the essence! We yearn to be adored by our children and when we are not then we look for society to put us in a place of respectability.

We fail to realize that all we need is already in us. God has placed that in us and now the time is calling for us to bring it forth. There is a necessity that we must fulfill and to do that we must understand the concept of adoration.

According to Wikipedia, adoration (Latin) is respect, reverence, strong admiration or devotion in a certain person, place, or thing. The term comes from the Latin adōrātiō, meaning “to give homage or worship to someone or something”. No, we’re not a deity; however, we long for inspiration to make us whole.

Brothers let’s continue to move forward and reach our rightful place as the head and not the tail.

We are moving on.

F= FEARLESS. For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7

A= Adoration. Jesus said unto him, thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. Mathew 22:37

Iron sharpeneth iron; so, a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend. Proverbs 27:17 (KJV)

There is no pressure; this is just a way for us to reach out beyond our normal circles and touch another brother.

Dear God in the name of Jesus, I pray for those fathers and men who will join with us on this journey to discover more of what you have instore for us. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

My contact information is: cell 954-605-8107, email brhsr@thewestsidegazette.com and our address is 545 NW. 7th Ter. Fort Lauderdale, Fla 33311

Yours in the struggle,

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.