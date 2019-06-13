Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting, Resourceful: Honorable and Entrusting

A Message From Our Publisher

“Children’s children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers.” Proverbs 17:6 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Happy Father’s Day!!!

As we approach the celebration of fathers on this Father’s Day, I wanted to end our discussion on Father’s Day with the last letter in father which is R. Due to my miscalculations of days corresponding to the letters, I was off by one week. Therefore, I will combine the last two letters H and R with their attributes and end on Father’s Day.

E= Entrusting. Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again. Luke 6:38

R= Resourceful. 16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: 17 That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works. 2 Timothy 3: 16-17

How coincidental during this time frame, that a horrible and insidious crime committed by a precondition society that is filled with hatred to the point that five innocent Black and Brown teenagers would be framed and sent to prison for a crime they did not commit.

This was not the first time that such a vile display and disdain treatment of people of color have fallen victim to under the disguised of freedom and justice for all.

The movie When They See Us is like tearing open and peeling off the skin of a crushed skull. Each piece of crumbly bone, hair and skin pieces makes you squirm when you think of separating them.

As repulsive as that might sound, what impression do we as fathers give when we don’t live up to our responsibilities of being a father? How do they, our loved ones, see us?

When they see us recommitted, refocused and reunited, we can be benign and stern without seeming to be as if we’re an “angry Black man.”

On this Father’s Day let’s do us. We know what hurt feels like; a lot of the time we’re the subject even without our knowing participation so let’s flip the script and just be us: real and give what the Father gives-LOVE.

No matter what image comes to mind when we have to cut away that which prohibits us from reaching our full potential, as a father this is a surgical procedure that has to be done, if we want to be that Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting, Resourceful men that we were meant to be.

Now, “when they see us” they won’t fear us; prayerfully, they will imitate us.

“Dear God in the name of Jesus. I pray that all fathers and father figures truly understand that we were made in Your image and that You poured your Holy Spirit in us, and we can become come love like You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THE WINSTONS – COLOR HIM FATHER LYRICS

There’s a man at my house he’s so big and strong

He goes to work each day, stays all day long

He comes home each night looking tired and beat

He sits down at the dinner table and has a bite to eat Never a frown always a smile

When he says to me how’s my child

I’ve been studying hard all day in school

Tryin’ to understand the golden rule

Think I’ll color this man father I think I’ll color him love Said I’m gonna color him father I think

I’ll color the man love, yes I will…

Songwriters: RICHARD SPENCER © HOLLY BEE MUSIC COMPANY