Five Candidates, Three Voices: One Community

Advertisement

A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Politics has always been about winning. But elections are meant to produce something greater: leadership.

At a recent forum for Florida’s Congressional District 20 race, five candidates were invited, yet only three appeared. That alone raises an important question:

How do we make the best decision if we are not given every opportunity to hear every voice?

I expected ideas that would inspire confidence. Instead, I left concerned. The discussion felt less like a search for solutions and more like a contest of criticism, reopening wounds rather than healing them.

I heard divisions, old versus young, established versus emerging leadership, those who have versus those who have not. Instead of building bridges, we reinforced walls. That should concern us all.

Campaigns should highlight accomplishments, not diminish others. As my elders taught me, when you point one finger at someone else, three are pointing back at you. Leadership demands more.

I also waited for deeper discussion on issues affecting families daily; affordable housing, healthcare, mental health, homelessness, education, jobs, public safety, immigration. These are the real battles our community faces.

Yet one issue was notably absent: intentional support for Black-owned businesses and media. That silence matters. For nearly two centuries, the Black Press has documented our truth, preserved our history, and amplified our voices.

If candidates believe in economic empowerment, they must ask: Where do they spend their dollars? Who benefits from their campaigns? Supporting Black-owned businesses and media must be a commitment, not a slogan.

This leads to a larger question:

How can we all win if everybody is running simply to win?

Competition is essential, but so is participation, if they came into the competition by the rules. Voters deserve to hear every candidate. Rules should be clear, fair, and consistently applied, but the people should never become collateral damage in political strategy.

Congressional District 20 deserves a campaign worthy of its legacy, one that lifts people up rather than tears opponents down.

When the election ends, only one candidate will hold office, but we will all remain neighbors worshiping together, supporting the same businesses, raising our children in the same community. If the campaign leaves us divided, the victory will be hollow.

The Westside Gazette stands as “A Positive Paper for Positive People.” Being positive does not avoid hard truths; it means addressing them in ways that promote healing, understanding, and unity.

In the end, the greatest victory will not belong to the candidate with the most votes, but to the community that stands together after they are counted.

That is how we all win.