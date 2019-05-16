Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting, Resourceful.

A Message From Our Publisher

“Children’s children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers.” Proverbs 17:6 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As we begin to approach Father’s Day after recognizing and paying tribute to our wonderful mothers, we now seem poised to leave Mother’s Day perhaps in a trail of tears for joy, reflections and pain.

I want to put something on the minds and hearts of the fathers, in particular and men in general; let’s have a natural conversation.

A conversation free from the influences of alcohol, drugs, stress and free from any daemonic forces that would inhibit us from having a pure and natural conversation.

Let’s stay away from those things to clear our mind/body, heart/soul and spirit to engage in an organic healthy dialogue.

Can we do it? Yes, we can!!

Let’s begin by understanding the word FATHER and what it truly means from the physical, mental and most importantly the spiritual requirements for being a father.

For this purpose, some of the qualities and characters of a good father have been listed as Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting and Resourceful.

Every week we will read the scripture that corresponds to the letter and reputation of the word associated with it.

By doing this along with denying ourselves, prayerfully we will see and understand a lil clearer our purpose.

Let’s begin this week with the first letter F for Fearless and the scripture is 2 Timothy 1:7, and we will end our reading on Father’s Day with the last letter R for Resourceful and that scripture will be 2 Timothy 3:16-17.

The rest of the letters and scriptures are below along with my contact information.

If you are so inclined to be a part of this conversation, please call, text, email or come see me and let’s see how we can create a group to support one another. We all know some of the challenges that come with being a FATHER. Let’s create an opportunity to work through some of them together. Maybe then on Father’s Day, we can come together and have a conversation and celebrate together.

During this time let’s see how God leads us.

F= FEARLESS. For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7

A= Adoration. Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. Mathew 22:37

T= Teacher. “Whosoever therefore shall break one of these least commandments, and shall teach men so, he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach them, the same shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven.” Mathew 25:19

H= Honorable. 3 For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you should abstain from sexual immorality; 4 that each of you should know how to possess his own vessel in sanctification and honor, 5 not in passion of lust, like the Gentiles who do not know God. 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5

E= Entrusting. Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again. Luke 6:38

R= Resourceful. Resourceful: 16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: 17That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.

2 Timothy 3: 16-17

Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend. Proverbs 27:17 (KJV)

There is no pressure; this is just a way for us to reach out beyond our normal circles and touch another brother.

Dear God in the name of Jesus, I pray for those fathers and men who will join with us on this journey to discover more of what you have instore for us. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

My contact information is: cell (954) 525-1489, email brhsr@thewestsidegazette.com and our address is 545 N.W. 7th Ter. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Yours in the struggle,

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.