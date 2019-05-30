Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting, Resourceful:Teacher

A Message From Our Publisher

“Children’s children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers.” Proverbs 17:6 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

We started our journey only two weeks ago to equip ourselves with some necessary tools to have a much-needed dialog on the core attributes of a father and a way of getting to a position to talk about them. If you missed it please go to our www.thewesstsidegazette.com and search the archives for the article, same title – Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting, Resourceful.

Coming off the celebrated holiday noted and set aside for Americans to honor all our deceased veterans, we continue to learn about the importance of the third letter in the word FATHER intended for our purpose is T and it represents Teacher.

As written by Moses Kamuiru in his article titled, How African Americans Created Memorial Day. “The first Memorial Day was held by former slaves in Charleston, S.C. in 1865 to honor Union soldiers killed in the Civil War and buried nearby. The first widely publicized observance of a Memorial Day-type observance after the Civil War was in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 1, 1865. During the war, Union soldiers who were prisoners of war had been held at the Charleston Race Course; at least 257 Union prisoners died there and were hastily buried in unmarked graves. Together with teachers and missionaries, Black residents of Charleston organized a May Day ceremony in 1865, which was covered by the New York Tribune and other national papers”.

One of our better qualities and one that is underrated in this country is that of being great teachers. From Ecclesiastics to the teaching and the understanding of a farming almanac, Black men have been teaching.

The great philosophers Plato and Aristotle were pupils at the University of Timbuktu, an organized scholastic community located in West Africa.

And yet today our abilities to teach are being poured out like water in a vast desert, gone in the blink of an eye.

If not like that we are wasting our talents away, selling them to the highest bidder. Then we go before them crying foul play, seeking justice only to see just us being taught what should not be done to keep your community intact.

It’s not the pupil who is the problem; it’s the lacking of the teacher. “Fathers do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.” Colossians 3:21

I remember growing up and how badly I wanted to be like my daddy because he taught me things that made me not want to be and he showed me how to do a lot of good things like helping people and giving and not to act like you were above others.

My daddy said, “boy if you know what you don’t want to be and work real hard at that, there ain’t nothing you can’t be.”

…What has happened to wanting our children to be like us?

Brothers let’s get back to teaching and being the example of what we teach.

I can soon learn how to do it if you will let me see it done;

I can watch your hand in action, but your tongue too fast may run.

And the lectures you deliver may be very wise and true,

But I’d rather get my lesson by observing what you do.

For I may misunderstand you and the high advice you give,

But there is no misunderstanding how you act and how you live.

Edgar A. Guest, “I’d rather see a sermon than hear one any day.”

T=Teacher. “Whoso-ever therefore shall break one of these least commandments, and shall teach men so, he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach them, the same shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven.” Mathew 25:19

Iron sharpeneth iron; so, a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend. Proverbs 27:17 (KJV)

There is no pressure; this is just a way for us to reach out beyond our normal circles and touch another brother.

Dear God, in the name of Jesus, I pray for those fathers and men who will join with us on this journey to discover more of what you have instore for us. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

