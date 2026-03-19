Fighting the Good Fight: Rope-A-Dope Faith in Real Life

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Ain’t That A VHIT

By Von C. Howard

I don’t write this from a place of having it all figured out. I write it from the middle of the fight. From long days, stretched finances, unanswered prayers, and moments when I’ve had to pause just to breathe. Life right now is heavy. The cost of living keeps rising, stability feels shaky, and the pressure to stay strong never really lets up. Yet somehow, we keep showing up.

That’s why fighting the good fight feels personal to me. The Apostle Paul’s words, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”, aren’t about perfection. They’re about endurance. About staying in the fight even when you’re tired, bruised, and unsure how the next round will go.

I often think about Muhammad Ali and his famous rope-a-dope strategy. Ali didn’t always win by throwing the most punches. Sometimes he leaned back on the ropes, absorbed the hits, conserved his energy, and waited for the right moment to strike. From the outside, it looked like he was losing. In reality, he was being strategic, letting the opponent wear themselves out.

That’s what faith looks like in today’s times. Some seasons aren’t about swinging hard; they’re about holding on. You’re taking hits, financial stress, family pressure, emotional fatigue—but you’re still standing. Still believing. Still trusting God while leaning on the ropes. That’s not weakness. That’s wisdom.

For young people, the fight is staying focused in a world full of shortcuts and false timelines. Success is marketed as instant, but real growth takes time. As J. Cole reminds us, “There’s beauty in the struggle.” The struggle isn’t a setback, it’s preparation. It’s where character is built and vision gets sharpened.

For parents and caregivers, the good fight is loving and providing while running on empty. It’s clocking in, checking homework, paying bills, and still trying to be emotionally present. For those serving the community, it’s mentoring, checking on elders, and standing in the gap without applause. Quiet faithfulness often looks like leaning on the ropes and trusting God to give you strength for the next round.

When I reflect on why I keep fighting, it always comes back to the end of the race. Not applause. Not titles. Not clout. My hope is to one day be at the feet of the Savior and hear Him say, “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a few things” (Matthew 25:21). That’s the real win.

So, if you’re tired, bruised, or just trying to make it through, don’t quit. You may be in a rope-a-dope season. Stay faithful. Stay grounded. The fight isn’t over, and the victory is still ahead.