First Black Director of U.S. Mint Makes History with Limited-Edition Harriet Tubman Commemorative Silver and Gold Coins Available Until December 31st

The event is part of the Young Women’s Financial Wellness Forum before the coin program ends on Dec. 31, 2024

NATIONWIDE — The Young Women’s Financial Wellness Forum event in the New York Stock Exchange’s Freedom Hall on December 11th will celebrate Harriet Tubman, well timed with the holiday season and the final month to purchase the limited-edition Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coins. Hosted by Seneca Women, a global women’s leadership platform, in partnership with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, the event promotes financial literacy and wellness for young women. Together, they will reflect on Harriet Tubman’s legacy and relevance today and the significance of the coin related to leadership and financial education.

As part of the Young Women’s Financial Wellness Forum, symbolizing the start of a new era of financial empowerment for young women, attendees will include girls from local schools and nonprofits across the New York City area, including the Girl Scouts. Other attendees will be financial experts and leaders from women’s advocacy and professional groups, emphasizing the importance of equipping girls with tools for financial independence and success.

“How inspiring it is to recognize Harriet Tubman, an icon of vision, strength, and leadership,” said U.S. Mint Director Ventris Gibson, “and on the same street where the people she led to freedom were once auctioned as slaves just blocks away.”

“At long last, these commemorative coins enshrine Harriet among our nation’s pantheon of heroes,” said Woodrow Keown, Jr., President & COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “The coin collection is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to continue her story and to support two organizations that are similarly lighting the way and conducting people toward freedom at a critical moment in our nation’s history.”

“Harriet Tubman has been an inspiration to so many people over the centuries,” said Sharon Bowen, Chair of the NYSE and partner at Seneca Women. “To young women, she stands for taking charge of your life no matter the circumstances and using whatever resources you have to build a better world.”

Harriet Tubman’s life is a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice and equity. From leading over 70 enslaved people to freedom as a conductor on the Underground Railroad to serving as a nurse, Union spy, and the first woman to lead an armed military expedition during the Civil War, Tubman’s legacy is one of courage and determination. Surcharges from the sale of each coin (added to its face value) support two important nonprofits, including the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, which contribute to the mission for justice and equity. The Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coins capture three defining moments of Tubman’s life:

The Half-Dollar Coin: Reflects Tubman's service during the Civil War, featuring her with a spyglass in hand, symbolizing her role in scouting and strategizing for the Union Army.

Reflects Tubman’s service during the Civil War, featuring her with a spyglass in hand, symbolizing her role in scouting and strategizing for the Union Army. The $5 Gold Coin:Depicts Tubman in her later years, looking confidently into the future, representing her lifelong commitment to faith, freedom, and equality.

The Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coins are available for purchase now through December 31, 2024, while supplies last. The collection can be purchased as a set or as individual coins. Visit http://catalog.usmint.gov/HarrietTubman to secure your piece of history today.

About National Underground Railroad Center

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center opened in August 2004 on the banks of the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Since then, more than 1.3 million people have visited its permanent and changing exhibits and public programs, inspiring everyone to take courageous steps for freedom. Two million people have utilized educational resources online at FreedomCenter.org, working to connect the lessons of the Underground Railroad to inform and inspire today’s global and local fight for freedom. Partnerships include Historians Against Slavery, Polaris Project, Free the Slaves, the US Department of State, and the International Justice Mission. In 2014, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center launched a new online resource in the fight against modern slavery, EndSlaveryNow.org.