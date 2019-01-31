Five BCPS Teacher of the Year finalists are this year’s standouts

Winner to be announced at 2019 Caliber Awards

From serving as an autism coach and teaching biology and global perspectives – to teaching the Japanese language and culture, five outstanding teachers are finalists for the Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) Teacher of the Year.

Two elementary school teachers, a middle school teacher, a high school teacher and a virtual school teacher, with more than 75 years of combined classroom experience, are vying for the coveted award. The BCPS Teacher of the Year will be named at the 2019 Caliber Awards Ceremony, recognizing the District’s outstanding teachers, principals, assistant principals and school-related/District employees. The ceremony takes place on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

Congratulations to BCPS Teacher of the Year finalists:

Satoko Fisher, Broward Virtual School: Fisher is a 26-year veteran teacher, who teaches the Japanese language and culture to students in first through 12th grade. “Japanese is a challenging subject for American students, as they must acquire a new language with different characters, pronunciations, grammar, sentence structures and culture,” said Fisher. “I motivate my students to engage in this new learning experience by providing fun and interesting environments.”

Principal Christopher McGuire says, “Her teaching skills and professionalism are superior. Ms. Fisher’s approach and methodology serve as inspiration to students to become proficient in a very challenging world language.”

Sheldon Jordan, Village Elementary School: Jordan, an eight-year educator, serves as an instructional coach supporting teachers in curriculum, pedagogy, digital application tools, strategies and classroom related technologies. “Every scholar we encounter should feel valued, respected and loved into achieving their full academic and social potential,” said Jordan.

“Mr. Jordan is a consummate and knowledgeable professional,” said Principal Wanda Haynes. “His goal for scholars is to help inspire them to go on to become lifelong learners and responsible champions who will change the world for the better. With every given task, Mr. Jordan rises to the challenge.

Catherine Lozada, Wilton Manors Elementary School: Lozada, a 19-year teaching veteran, serves as the autism coach at Wilton Manors Elementary School. “My message is a simple, but very important one… ‘love your children,’” said Lozada. “If we demonstrate love and caring for our students, we will build bonds of trust and respect.”

Principal Melissa Holtz calls Lozada, “one of the most amazing people I have had the privilege of working with. She is kind, compassionate and professional at all times.”

Lise Clara Mabour, Northeast High School: Mabour has been teaching for just two years at her alma mater Northeast High School. As a biology and global perspectives teacher, Mabour advocates for her students and their futures. “It’s important to unlock creativity and innovation in the classroom and school community across curriculum to excite our students and empower them to become our global leaders in many facets,” said Mabour.

Principal Anthony Valachovic credits her for helping students at Northeast High excel in science and research. “Ms. Mabour’s infectious positive attitude, passion and work ethic should be the measuring stick that we use to evaluate performance.”

Kristin Murphy, Nova Middle School: Kristin Murphy has spent the last three of her 20 years in education at Nova Middle School, where she teaches world history and pre-law. “Every student is unique, everyone learns in a different way,” said Murphy. “Discover each child’s potential and work with him or her to achieve that potential, never accepting less.”

Principal Rayner Garranchan said, “Parents call to request her class, not only because they know their children will have the best law education possible, but also because they know Ms. Murphy will provide her students with the necessary tools to be successful in the workforce.”

The Caliber Awards presenting sponsor is BrightStar Credit Union. Supporting Caliber Awards sponsors include, platinum sponsors Aetna, Bank of America and Nova Southeastern University – Abraham S. Fischler School of Education; gold sponsor Memorial Healthcare System – Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital; silver sponsors After School Programs, Inc. (ASP), Broward Principals’ and Assistants’ Association (BPAA), LEGOLAND Florida Resort and Sunshine Child Programs; and bronze sponsors Grand Canyon University and Herff Jones.

